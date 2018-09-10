Texans' Deshaun Watson on loss: 'Terrible on my part'

Deshaun Watson's return from season-ending knee injury didn't go as planned.

The Houston Texans quarterback struggled Sunday afternoon in a 27-20 loss at Foxborough to the New England Patriots, completing just 50 percent of 34 passes for 176 yards, one TD, one pick and was sacked three times while earning a 62.9 QB rating.

"I think it was terrible on my part," Watson said, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I feel like you can put that all on me because I've [been] way better than what I showed today. My energy was low and I was just overthinking little things.

"I'm the leader of this team. I'm the leader of this offense, so as I go, the offense goes. And [there wasn't] enough energy or pace on our part."

Watson might shoulder the blame, but he got little aid from his offensive line. The QB was pressured on 23 of 42 dropbacks on Sunday, the highest rate in the past two seasons, per ESPN Stats & Information. Along with the three sacks, the Patriots earned a whopping 12 QB hits.

The second-year QB, however, wouldn't put the onus on the blockers: "I was just holding the ball too long," he said.

Watson's ridiculous pre-injury rookie season seemed impossible to replicate. Sunday's outing was a reminder of just how difficult the quarterback's life will be behind one of the worst o-lines in the NFL.

Ever the leader, the 22-year-old continued to point the finger at himself after the loss.

"I just feel like you can put the L on me," Watson said. "I'll be way much better than what I showed today. My energy was low, overthinking little things. We just got to capitalize in the red zone. Don't turn the ball over."