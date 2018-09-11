NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Aaron Rodgers restores Packers

Tie a bow on Week 1. A green-and-gold one, that is.

After an opening week that featured the defending champs holding on late against a certifiable challenger, an upset worth a million Bucs and a Monday night double-header, the main takeaway was the ridiculousness of Aaron Rodgers and the comeback that was. We've seen him play on one leg before -- in the playoffs, no less. And we've seen some delightful throws, like the laser to Greg Jennings in Super Bowl XLV. Yet, Sunday night's heave to Geronimo Allison was one of the best long balls I've ever seen, right up there with Manning-to-Manningham in Super Bowl XLVI, the year after Rodgers' Super Bowl MVP showing.

Right on, Aaron. Perfect pic.

Now, as far as the game itself, it definitely makes my top five greatest games at Lambeau. Here's the unofficial list, off the top of my head:

1) The Ice Bowl.

2) The Packers' 48-47 win over the Redskins in a 1983 Monday night thriller.

3) Green Bay's 26-20 win over the Vikings in 2000, punctuated by the Favre-to-Freeman "He did WHAT!?" moment in 2000.

4) 2003 wild-card game: Matt Hasselbeck's (faulty) proclamation and Al Harris' pick-six.

5) This Sunday night: Rodgers' one-legged comeback.

Thoughts? @HarrisonNFL.

Elsewhere in the NFC ...

Look at how Carolina is playing Dallas on 2nd and 17!!!!!!!



Dallas runs the ball here........ pic.twitter.com/zLLcYIBdQ6 â Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 10, 2018

Don't think Cowboys coaches trust the QB1, or the passing game, nearly as much as they did the former QB1. (Aside: @Marcus_Mosher is an excellent follow.)

For the full NFL rundown, take a peek below. The Browns moved up (gulp). We have a new No. 32. If you watched Sunday's games, you saw that coming.

Let the dissension commence!

RANK 1 EAGLES (1-0) Previous rank: No. 1



Ugly, ugly, ugly annnnnnnnnd ... a win. That's all that matters, right? If you're scoring at home, Philadelphia hasn't lost a game that counts since early last December. (No, we're not counting that Week 17 snooze-fest against the Cowboys that mattered nada.) Thought the Eagles secured last Thursday's win multiple times, only to suffer through them playing footsie on a punt, logging a few tight end drops and committing the most airheaded neutral-zone penalty of all time. All of which darn-near derailed the defending champs. But ... they ... just ... keep ... winning.

RANK 2 RAMS (1-0) Previous rank: No. 2



The Rams stay parked in the 2 spot, as their second-half effort in Oakland revealed how tough an out this group will be all season long. Loved all the play-action Sean McVay was calling with a fourth-quarter lead and the Raiders anticipating a steady diet of Todd Gurley runs. Maybe, as Booger McFarland pointed out on the ESPN broadcast, it might seem McVay got a little cute with all the throws late, but that was keeping Paul Guenther's D guessing. Just wait until L.A.'s defense gets accustomed to playing with one another.

RANK 6 PACKERS (1-0) 3 Previous rank: No. 9



Aaron Rodgers' performance will be remembered just like the Emmitt Smith shoulder game and the Michael Jordan flu game, both of which have resonated with fans for over two decades. A showing like that sticks to your ribs. The Packers' win was also one of the top games I've ever seen that was played at Lambeau Field (see intro). Outside of recognizing Rodgers' gem, I would concur with game analyst Cris Collinsworth regarding the Green Bay secondary. DC Mike Pettine has enough formidable players back there now to tinker and experiment -- he can utilize six defensive backs whenever he wishes. Should make a huge difference this year.

RANK 7 FALCONS (0-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 8



Falcons move up despite the season-opening loss due to ugly performances from the Saints and Steelers. Not to mention, these guys had a real challenge Thursday night. You try going into the home of the world champs, having your best running back limping on the sideline, losing your defensive enforcer for the season and going against a crowd ready to douse its Pabst Blue Ribbon on your head. (Side note: Does anyone say "world" champs anymore? My pro football preview magazine from 1958 does.) Safety Keanu Neal's torn ACL is huge, but I don't think any of the below teams are better than Atlanta. And Falcons fans can no longer say I hate their team.

RANK 9 RAVENS (1-0) 7 Previous rank: No. 16



Whoa. That was a shellacking Baltimore put on Buffalo on Sunday. We don't see a team get its butt kicked like that in the big leagues too often. Poor Nathan Peterman had no answers. Didn't really have any questions to ask, either. It was all elements, purple and -- ultimately -- pine in his face, as the Ravens defense didn't let the Bills breathe. Buffalo posted all of 153 yards of offense. All day. That's not the stat of the week, though. This is: All three of Baltimore's free-agent WR acquisitions -- Willie Snead, John Brown and Michael Crabtree -- scored touchdowns. That's what we call a free-agent haul in these here parts.

RANK 13 TEXANS (0-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 12



Just when it seemed the Texans could be on the verge of getting blown out, they climbed back into the game against the Patriots with timely defense and special teams play. The explosive brand of offense we saw from Deshaun Watson last year? Nowheresville on Sunday. The sophomore phenom looked anything but phenomenal, going 17 of 34 for 176 yards, with a touchdown and a pick. Most alarming was the figure of 5.2 yards per attempt. Last year, Watson owned one of the highest figures in the league in that category, with 8.3 per throw, albeit in just seven games. Key sequence: the Patriots' touchdown drive right before halftime, when the replay booth did not review Gronk's "catch." Inside of two minutes, the replay official should have been Johnny on the spot. Instead, New England received a gratuitous spot of the football.

RANK 14 CHARGERS (0-1) 4 Previous rank: No. 10



Saddest part of the Chargers' loss to the Chiefs was not Joey Bosa's absence (or the absence of the defense as a whole), and it was not starting a big, fat 0-1 in the AFC West. Nope, it was all the red jerseys in the Bolts' "home" crowd. I noticed the dispiriting sea of cherry while watching the replay of Tyrell Williams' fourth-quarter touchdown grab. The defense was awful, but at least the kicking game made up for it by botching a kick late in the fourth quarter.



Throwback Tuesday: The Bolts shank early season field goals. Shocking. Well, it's clear Bosa will be missed as long as that foot injury lingers. Meanwhile, the offense put up gobs of yards and points, so that won't be the problem this year. Still, starting the season with a divisional home loss is hardly the ideal way to embark on the road to Super Bowl LIII.

RANK 16 BEARS (0-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 15



While Bears fans are feeling the hangover of too many first-half Jagerbomb and/or one of the worst collapses in recent memory, let's try to look at the big picture. Chicago has a good enough team to win 10 games for the first time since the Brian Urlacher/Lovie Smith era. Moreover, it took an otherworldly game from Aaron Rodgers for the Bears to be brought down in Lambeau. The running back, wide receivers, offensive line, pass rush and linebackers on this team are stout. It's up to Mitch Trubisky to take the next step, and it's up to the corners to play better. ( Catch the ball!) I think both will happen.

RANK 18 BRONCOS (1-0) 2 Previous rank: No. 20



Small move for the Broncos, who secured the home win Sunday ... but didn't look all that impressive in doing so. Well, with Von Miller being an obvious exception. Denver's dynamic edge rusher went on a KhalilMackgotwhat? rampage, sacking the ever-elusive Russell Wilson three times. The concern -- and this is coming from someone who watched much of the game with a Broncos fan -- was the erratic play of Case Keenum. The 30-year-old quarterback is supposed to be THE difference with this team in 2018. That same Denver fan swears that undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay is special -- as in, more special than third-round pick (and preseason darling) Royce Freeman.

RANK 19 BUCCANEERS (1-0) 9 Previous rank: No. 28



Bucs fans would probably like to see Tampa even higher than No. 18, but we need to see more than one stirring week from Dirk Koetter's outfit. That said, a 10-spot jump is significant in these here rankings. Storming the Superdome and beating the hyped Saints is no small feat. And it was no fluke, either: The Buccaneers controlled the game throughout. Two concerns, though. To start, the reconstructed defense gave up 40 points and 475 yards of offense. That first point bleeds into the second, which is that Ryan Fitzpatrick can't be expected to play like Dan Fouts -- with that Dan Fouts beard of his -- every week. The D must get some stops. And actually, upon further thought, Fitzpatrick's beard more resembles those dudes in the Sam Adams commercials, but whatever. That beard got the game ball on Sunday.

RANK 21 BENGALS (1-0) Previous rank: No. 21



Cincy stuck it out Sunday in Indy. Was the road win indicative of a playoff run? Maybe not, but give the Bengals some credit for fighting their way back into a contest in which they were down 13-3 and 23-10. The offense moved in a David Klingler-ly way much of the first half -- before Andy Dalton got the passing game going. While far from an air raid, a few dump-offs to Joe Mixon garnered valuable yardage, and eight Bengals caught passes from their redheaded leader. Don't forget about the bend-but-clutch defense in the second half, either.

RANK 22 49ERS (0-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 19



Even the most ardent 49ers fan knew that Sunday in Minnesota was going to be one helluva challenge. Safe to say that was the best defense Jimmy Garoppolo has faced in his young career -- even better than the Jags unit he toppled last December. And when a defensive master like Mike Zimmer has an entire offseason to prepare for Garoppolo's strengths and otherwise ... well, that's when you get three picks (with one being sixed). Regrettably, and ironically, what stuck out the most Sunday was how much this offense could've used former Viking Jerick McKinnon, particularly in the passing game. Next up: the home opener vs. Detroit.

RANK 23 DOLPHINS (1-0) Previous rank: No. 23



'Tis the season for unpretty wins. Between four-plus hours of weather delays, multiple turnovers and a so-so showing from Ryan Tannehill, the Dolphins survived the Titans to kick off the season at 1-0. This was the longest same-day delay I can remember. (In fact, at seven hours and eight minutes, it was the longest game since the 1970 merger, according to the Elias Sports.) Makes you wonder if the Dolphins played UNO in the clubhouse to pass the time as lightning shut down Hard Rock Stadium. The cruddiest part for an athlete during a delay like that: the body cools off, which is not a great thing for the body to do smack dab in the middle of a football game. Trying to stay loose and warm for a few minutes on an exercise bike is one thing. These guys could've binge-watched "Cobra Kai" and had time left over to sit on their hands. Gritty win.

RANK 24 TITANS (0-1) 11 Previous rank: No. 13



Before you freak out over the free-fall and slander my good name, Titans fans, consider the situation. Marcus Mariota is banged up. As are BOTH of his tackles. Then you have the best player on the entire offense out for the season. Delanie Walker is one of those All-Pro-caliber players who never gets the accolades but balls out each and every week. Still believe in this Tennessee defense, which was fantastic on third down and forced turnovers. Other than one big run by Dion Lewis and a 31-yard reception from Luke Stocker, this unit wasn't bad on Sunday. Just couldn't get much help from the Titans' offense.

RANK 25 COWBOYS (0-1) 3 Previous rank: No. 22



No imagination. The debacle in Carolina was hardly Scott Linehan's masterpiece -- or, as Cowboys fans will tell you, hardly far from the norm. Linehan exited stage left after the pitiful offensive display with nary a word. Of course, it's difficult to blame the OC when the quarterback can't hit the broad side of a barn. Watch some of the throws Aaron Rodgers made Sunday night, then watch Dak Prescott's display Sunday. His miss of an open Deonte Thompson on fourth-and-10 late pretty much sealed the deal. It wasn't a horrible throw, and a few Twitter followers contended Thompson could've caught the ball. In reality, Prescott waited a split-second too long for Thompson to fully come out of his break, didn't move at all in the pocket, then released right when Julius Peppers was on him. With no weapons on the outside, no tight ends and an offensive line missing its rudder, Jason Garrett's group is going nowhere.

RANK 26 LIONS (0-1) 8 Previous rank: No. 18



That was horrible. That was horrible. That was horrible. That was horrible. That was horrible. (One for every Lions pass that was intercepted.) At least when the Bills got blown out, Nate Peterman was making his third career start against a standout defense, on the road, in the elements. Detroit got whupped, at home, by a team whose quarterback was making his first career start. The Lions could legitimately be 0-5 going into the bye.

RANK 29 BROWNS (0-0-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 30



Of course. The game had to end in a tie Sunday. Otherwise it wouldn't have been the latest error-fest in a long line of Steelers- Browns error-fests. Cleveland's new-look defense revealed itself early and often in this contest, producing six takeaways in this AFC North slugfest. Unfortunately, while Tyrod Taylor didn't give away the ball nearly as much as his counterpart, he underthrew open receivers too often, especially in the fourth quarter. In fact, his lone interception came on an underthrow to Josh Gordon. The Browns are not yet viable enough to win when their quarterback misses those opportunities. But they are good enough to tie.

RANK 31 CARDINALS (0-1) 6 Previous rank: No. 25



Oof. If not for the drubbing of the Bills, more people would've noticed how the Cardinals flew into a windshield Sunday afternoon. Arizona generated all of 213 yards of offense, with one third-down conversion and one (late) touchdown. New head coach Steve Wilks comes from a defensive background, most recently in Carolina. Super. His defense got throttled through the air and sea, until the Redskins called off the dogs in the fourth quarter. The Cards were so bad, I can't even get the phrase right. Air and land.

RANK 32 BILLS (0-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 31



It could've been worse. EJ Manuel could have backed up Nate Peterman on Sunday. Took some grief from Bills fans for placing them 31st last week. Turns out I did rank them wrong. Now what? Does Sean McDermott go to Josh Allen? Is that even fair to the rookie first-round pick, given the state of the offensive line? By the way, Buffalo's scrimmage-yards leader was Marcus Murphy. It's OK if you've never heard of him. Oy vey.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @HarrisonNFL.