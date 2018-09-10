Patriots RB Jeremy Hill (ACL) out for the season

Jeremy Hill's season ended after just one week.

The New England Patriots running back tore his ACL in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans and will be out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

Hill exited Sunday's tilt in the third quarter after taking a knee to the leg. He was immediately ruled out, signifying the extent of the damage. The 25-year-old looked to have a solid backup role in New England, earning 25 yards on four carries (6.3 YPA) and one catch for six yards on offense. He also blocked a punt on special teams.

It's a brutal injury for the former Bengals running back who slimmed down this offseason and beat out Mike Gillislee for the big-back role in the Patriots offense during training camp. After impressing during the preseason, Hill looked slotted for snaps behind James White and Rex Burkhead early in the season, with first-round pick Sony Michel coming along slowly. The rookie was inactive in Week 1.

Hill signed a one-year deal in New England this offseason to try and revitalize his career. Unfortunately, he'll be back to the drawing board after Sunday's devastating injury.