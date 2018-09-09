Joey Bosa seeking second opinion on injured foot

Joey Bosa's absence might extend beyond Sunday's season opener. But the Los Angeles Chargers remain hopeful they'll have their Pro Bowl defensive end back from his foot injury sooner rather than later.

Sources say Bosa is scheduled to travel to Green Bay to visit with renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday for a second opinion -- timing that suggests Bosa's availability for next week's game at Buffalo is in doubt, too.

At this stage, sources are describing Bosa's injury as a bone bruise, but it isn't considered major. It was enough of an issue, however, that Bosa was limited in practice Wednesday. His didn't practice Thursday or Friday. He was spotted in a walking boot on Friday prior to the Chargers ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bosa also missed time early in training camp after suffering an injury to the same foot on Aug. 7. But that was a soft tissue injury, one source said. He returned to practice this past week, then suffered a different injury to the same foot on Wednesday.

Bosa, 23, has been one of the NFL's top defensive players since his 2016 debut, recording 23 sacks in 28 career games.

