Joey Bosa (foot) ruled out for Chargers vs. Chiefs

An injury-filled offseason continues to plague the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa will miss the opening-week game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chargers announced.

Bosa has been battling a foot injury that had healed before he injured the same foot again on Wednesday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He was limited in practice on Wednesday but sat out Thursday and Friday. Bosa was seen at practice on Friday in a walking boot and is week to week, Rapoport added.

Missing Bosa is a big blow for the Chargers' pass rush and a ginormous benefit to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The QB-pestering Bosa has averaged .82 sacks per game in his first two seasons. According to NFL Research, only three players since 2000 have averaged more sacks per game than Bosa in their first two NFL seasons (min. five games played): Aldon Smith 1.05, Shawne Merriman 1.00, and Von Miller 0.97. Bosa's SPG average is ahead of J.J. Watt's two-year start (.81). Bosa is also one of six players with double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons.

Bosa and Melvin Ingram (41.5 combined sacks) are the NFL's top teammate sack duo since 2016.

Missing Bosa for Week 1 hurts L.A.'s chances of ending its slide against a division rival. The Chargers have lost eight straight games to the Chiefs.

The question moving forward is whether this is a one-week injury or will Bosa's foot issue linger well into the season.