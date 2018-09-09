Leonard Fournette injures hamstring in Jaguars' win

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost their workhorse for the majority of their season opener, but were able to start the season with a W anyway.

Star running back Leonard Fournette was ruled out against the New York Giants with a hamstring injury suffered in the second quarter.

Fournette entered the medical tent and was taken to the locker room soon after.

The running back had 55 total yards on 12 touches at the time of his departure.

T.J. Yeldon filled in at running back and 51 yards on the ground in addition to three receptions for 18 yards and a TD.