Devonta Freeman says he's fine after injury scare

Atlanta Falcons fans can relax -- it appears Devonta Freeman will be fine.

The running back left in the final minutes of the team's 18-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after suffering a knee injury. However, he told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo after the game he was OK.

The injury didn't appear to be too serious. Television cameras captured Freeman walking on the sideline with a slight limp in the closing minutes. Falcons coach Dan Quinn didn't even talked about the injury during his postgame news conference with reporters.

Prior to leaving the game, the two-time Pro Bowler saw limited action, churning out 36 yards on six carries. The lack of production didn't help the Falcons in their quest to avenge last year's playoff loss to the Eagles.

Knowing Freeman should be fine moving forward is the silver lining to what was another disappointing loss to the Eagles.