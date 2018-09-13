Around the NFL  

 

 

Ravens' C.J. Mosley suffers bone bruise vs. Bengals

  • By Austin Knoblauch
Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley was carted off to the locker room after suffering a bone bruise during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced he is doubtful to return after he underwent evaluation for a possible knee injury.

The former first-round pick was injured when he fell while trying to avoid stepping on Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd early in the game. Mosley managed to limp off the field before getting on a cart and leaving.

The three-time Pro Bowler is one of the Ravens' leaders on defense. In Week 1, he played a big role in helping the Ravens' pass rush dominate in a blowout victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Mosley, 26, has made the Pro Bowl in three of previous four NFL seasons. Alongside veteran Terrell Suggs, he is one of the Ravens' defensive stars. Last year, he recorded 96 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

