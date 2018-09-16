Frank Gore moves into fourth on all-time rushing list

The ageless wonder has reached another milestone.

With his five-yard rush in the third quarter of Week 2's contest against the New York Jets, Frank Gore passed Curtis Martin for fourth most rushing yards all time with 14,103. Gore now sits behind Emmitt Smith (18,355), the late Walter Payton (16,726) and Barry Sanders (15,269). All three of them are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Drafted out of Miami in 2005, Gore manned the workhorse role in his second season in San Francisco, starting a run of eight 1,000-yard seasons in nine years (2006-2014). He narrowly missed extending that streak in his first campaign with the Colts in 2015, but again exceeded the mark in 2016. Additionally impressive is the fact Gore hasn't missed a game since 2010.

Gore returned to familiar pastures in 2018 at the age of 35, signing with the Dolphins in what he insisted wasn't a homecoming tour ahead of retirement. He backed that up in Week, rushing for 61 yards on nine attempts.