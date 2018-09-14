Dolphins guard Josh Sitton to miss rest of 2018 season

The Miami Dolphins offensive line played impressively in Week 1. Before the start of Week 2, the unit lost a key member for the season.

Left guard Josh Sitton is out for the year with a torn rotator cuff, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the injury. Sitton attempted to play through the injury but will undergo season-ending surgery.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald first reported the news.

Sitton tore the rotator cuff in the second half of Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans. He played 100 percent of the Dolphins' 58 offensive snaps in the game, per Next Gen Stats.

The Dolphins signed the former Bears and Packers guard to a two-year deal this offseason to bolster a struggling offensive line.

Losing the four-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro guard is a massive loss for the Dolphins offensive line. Sitton was the unit's best run blocker. He had also reportedly taken on a mentorship role of left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Veteran Ted Larson will replace Sitton on the Dolphins' interior. Larson has 73 starts in 111 games played, including eight last year in Miami.

After an excellent start to the season, in which the Dolphins offensive line held an underrated Titans defensive front to just one sack and cleared the path for 120 rushing yards, the Dolphins will face the Jets in Week 2 sans their most savvy blocker.