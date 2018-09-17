Injuries: Giants C Jon Halapio fractured leg, ankle

The New York Giants focused on bolstering the offensive line during the offseason, but will now prepare for the rest of the season without a key piece.

Center Jon Halapio suffered fractures to his lower leg and ankle in Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys and is scheduled to undergo surgery, the Giants announced.

While the Giants didn't announce how long the starting center would be out, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Halapio is out for the season.

Halapio suffered the injuries in the third quarter and was carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast. Veteran offensive lineman John Greco, who can play guard and center, replaced Halapio against the Cowboys.

The Giants also have Spencer Pulley and rookie Evan Brown on the active 53-player roster as options to consider, but losing Halapio provides another setback for a Giants team sitting on a 0-2 record.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Monday:

1. Following a huge win over the Patriots on Sunday, the Jaguars are forced to deal with a giant loss as Rapoport, per a source, reported Monday that Jacksonville left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the year. "He had the MRI last night," Rapoport tweeted. "Brutal loss for an up-and-coming player who is now out for the season."

2. Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) is improving and could practice this week, Rapoport reported.

3. Bills running back LeSean McCoy exited Sunday's loss with a ribs injury. McCoy did not suffer a fracture, however, and is expected to play Week 3 against the Vikings.

4. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (calf) could practice this week after missing the first two games of the season, Rapoport reported.

5. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said tackle Taylor Lewan is progressing well, but still has to be cleared from concussion protocol. Vrabel adds quarterback Marcus Mariota's status for Week 3 is the same as it was the previous week. He clarified that there are throws Mariota still cannot make, hence the decision to start Blaine Gabbert instead against the Texans.