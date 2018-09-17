Bears' defense snuffs out Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Vic Fangio's swarming Chicago defense sacked Russell Wilson six times and forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to seal the Bears' 24-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. Here's what we learned on Monday Night Football

1. Sebastian Janikowski's 56-yard field goal as the clock expired in the second quarter is the lone blemish on Fangio's first-half defense through two weeks. In addition to the six takedowns, the Khalil Mack-led Bears (1-1) sent waves of pass rushers to hit a frenetic Wilson seven more times. Taking advantage of Mitch Trubisky's mistake-prone offense, however, Wilson kept Seattle (0-2) in contention early in the fourth quarter, unfurling a beautiful rainbow to Tyler Lockett in the back of the end zone to trim the lead to seven. Chicago's veteran defenders took over from there, with linebacker Danny Trevathan following cornerback Prince Amukamara pick-six with a strip sack of Wilson to effectively stifle the comeback bid.

2. Mack and the Rams' Aaron Donald, the last two NFL Defensive Players of the Year, are putting a lie to the notion that the preseason is a necessary evil to knock off the rust of a long offseason. After dominating the season opener last week, Mack was once again a force to be reckoned with, wreaking havoc up front and creating opportunities for Trevathan, Akiem Hicks and Aaron Lynch to make big plays. Mack keyed Chicago's shutdown run defense and stripped Wilson from behind for a second-quarter fumble that forced a punt. Already a promising unit before Mack's arrival, the Bears are making a strong argument to join the Jaguars, Vikings and Rams as the league's most imposing defenses.