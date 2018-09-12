Carroll on Chris Carson: He 'really took the lead' at RB

The Seattle Seahawks entered Week 1 with running back Chris Carson listed atop the depth chart ahead of rookie Rashaad Penny, and the pecking order looks like it will stay that way for now.

Both running backs each logged seven carries and played on 25 offensive snaps in the season opener against the Denver Broncos, but Carson made the most of his carries with 51 yards while Penny managed just 8 yards.

In coach Pete Carroll's eye, Carson has earned the right for more repetitions as Penny works his way back from a broken finger that caused him to miss time during the summer.

"Chris I thought looked really good," Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "He was really aggressive and did what he could with the plays that he had.

"Rashaad looked a little rusty to me and I visited with him about it. He really only had one good week of practice and coming back and it wasn't enough -- he needed more work and he wasn't as responsive as he has been earlier on before he had to sit out for a while, and so he's got to work real hard to make sure that he is ready to go and we will work him in. We love the chance of getting him in there. We are going to keep looking for it. But Chris really took the lead at that position after that game."

Carroll's stance on the backfield could change as the season progresses when considering the Seahawks used a first-round pick on Penny, a big-play runner with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash.

The Seahawks, however, should also look to achieve a better pass-run ration after throwing the ball 33 times against 16 run attempts, which included two carries from quarterback Russell Wilson.

In the meantime, Carson is set up to continue as the lead back as Penny knocks off the rust from missed time.

Realistically, though, it wouldn't surprise if Carroll continued to deploy a two-back attack until either Carson or Penny seizes control of the starting job and with it, more carries.