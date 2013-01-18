NFL Playoff Challenge: Week 3 staff picks

Jason Smith: After two weeks, my strategy of loading up on everyone from one team is working, and just like last year, as long as New England keeps winning, I'll reel everyone else in and pass them. Yet, there is a slight dark side. All I can do is shake my head that my entire team moved on in the PC, and yet I may have lost two players. With Rob Gronkowski done for the season, I'm going to replace him with Aaron Hernandez this week (and hopefully beyond). It figures the one player I DIDN'T pick for New England, Shane Vereen, goes absolutely nuts after Danny Woodhead (who I did pick) got hurt early on against the Texans. I'm going to wait as long as I possibly can before deciding on my RB2 - likely right up until game-time. It's not like Vereen was unleashed by New England, he simply got the snaps and touches that normally would have gone Woodhead's way. If Woodhead is healthy, I'm pretty confident in keeping him in my RB2 slot. Not only will I get triple points for him (compared to single points if I changed to Vereen), but I'm pretty sure he'll have his normal responsibility - again, as long as he's healthy. So using a mantra we talk about all the time in the regular season for fantasy: if he plays for his NFL team he plays for your fantasy team. If Woodhead doesn't go, then it'll be Vereen.