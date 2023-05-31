Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

Published: May 31, 2023 at 01:31 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • CB Jordan Swann
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • K Elliott Fry: The Broncos are signing Fry after releasing veteran Brandon McManus last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the signing.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

INJURIES

  • LT Rashawn Slater said Wednesday that the left biceps tear he suffered last season has fully healed, and he's been 100 percent "for a while now."
New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers will be limited on Wednesday as he rehabs a calf injury but is hoped to be a full-go by Friday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
  • RB Breece Hall (knee) "looks strong and powerful" at OTAs, per Saleh. The head coach added that he's "very optimistic" Hall will be ready for Week 1.

Related Content

news

49ers GM John Lynch 'incredibly encouraged' after Brock Purdy's first throwing session

Brock Purdy continues to check the boxes in his return from offseason elbow surgery. Niners GM John Lynch said Wednesday that Purdy conducted his first throwing session since undergoing the UCL procedure, and the club was encouraged with how the QB looked.

news

NFL kicker Harry Kane? Tottenham striker 'would love to give it a go'

The NFL's growing international appeal has inspired athletes from across the world to pursue dreams of playing professional football. Count soccer icon Harry Kane, England's captain and all-time leading goalscorer, among those with NFL aspirations.

news

Bill Belichick: Patriots have 'moved on' after loss of two OTAs for offseason violation

Patriots coach Bill Belichick addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since New England was docked two organized team activities sessions for violating offseason rules.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'very optimistic' RB Breece Hall (ACL) will be ready Week 1

Jets coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday said Breece Hall (ACL) is looking strong at OTAs and that he's "very optimistic" the RB will be ready for Week 1.

news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin says QB Sam Howell has 'taken the bull by the horns' this offseason

Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin details how second-year QB Sam Howell has stepped his game up this offseason with a chance at winning the starting role.

news

WR Tyler Boyd: Bengals 'one-upped' rival Chiefs in signing Orlando Brown Jr.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd reflected on the signing of former Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in free agency. "I loved it," Boyd said.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston: 'I know that I'm still a starting quarterback in this league'

Quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract with the Saints, but that doesn't mean he's resigned to be a backup for the rest of his career.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd focused on 2023 Super Bowl aspirations, not future contract talks: 'This is my home for now'

Heading into the final year of his contract with Cincinnati, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd spoke Tuesday about his desire to stay in the Queen City, his hopes that the Bengals will move beyond their recent heart-breaking playoff defeats this year and his personal regret from last year's loss to the Chiefs.

news

Dennis Allen: Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden attended recent Saints OTAs to aid offense with Derek Carr

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was present during New Orleans' organized team activities last week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed to reporters on Tuesday.

news

Deshaun Watson 'would love' to have free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins sign with Browns

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters Tuesday that he "would love" to see former teammate DeAndre Hopkins sign with Cleveland.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, May 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More