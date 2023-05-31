NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- CB Jordan Swann
SIGNINGS
- K Elliott Fry: The Broncos are signing Fry after releasing veteran Brandon McManus last week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. The team has since announced the signing.
INJURIES
- LT Rashawn Slater said Wednesday that the left biceps tear he suffered last season has fully healed, and he's been 100 percent "for a while now."
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers will be limited on Wednesday as he rehabs a calf injury but is hoped to be a full-go by Friday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters.
- RB Breece Hall (knee) "looks strong and powerful" at OTAs, per Saleh. The head coach added that he's "very optimistic" Hall will be ready for Week 1.