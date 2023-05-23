Broncos release veteran kicker Brandon McManus after nine seasons

Around the NFL

Published: May 23, 2023
The Denver Broncos have parted ways with the last remaining member of their 2015 Super Bowl championship.

Kicker Brandon McManus announced Tuesday the club informed him of his release. The team has since announced the news.

"Brandon has been a key player and presence with the Broncos for nearly a decade, making outstanding contributions to our team and community," Broncos general manager George Paton said in a statement on Tuesday. "Developing into one of the NFL's most productive kickers, Brandon made so many clutch kicks for this franchise over the years as a Super Bowl champion and team captain. He will always hold a special place in Denver Broncos history. We thank Brandon for all he did for the Broncos, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future."

In nine seasons with the Broncos, McManus connected on 223 of 274 field-goal attempts, including 40 of 72 from 50-plus yards (8 of 13 from 50-plus in 2022). He also converted 277 of 286 extra-point tries.

During the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 run, McManus made all 10 postseason field-goal tires and three PATs.

McManus, 31, joins a lengthy list of veteran kickers available this offseason, including Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby, Ryan Succop and Brett Maher. Given the need for a reliable veteran kicker, McManus should find a landing spot at some point this year. His release also opens a hole on the Broncos' roster under new coach Sean Payton.

