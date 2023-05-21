Around the NFL

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

Published: May 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

Safety Justin Simmons and the Denver Broncos are looking to make the postseason for the first time since 2015.

With new Broncos head coach Sean Payton taking over after a 5-12 season in 2022, Simmons expressed his confidence for this season, praising Payton's impressive resume.

"Sean's been great," Simmons said at the third annual March for Peace at the Boy& Girls Club, via The Denver Post. "Honestly, for him, he's been there and done it and he's very confident in what he can do and how he's done it in the past. So when you have that type of confidence and you can tell that what you do works, people just follow that lead.

"There hasn't been that much that we've done yet -- we're getting ready to start practice and all that good stuff -- but I'm just excited for the season. I'm excited to get the ball rolling. I'm excited to win."

Related Links

Simmons will get to work more with Payton when Denver begins its organized team activities on May 23.

Payton has joined the Broncos after taking a break from coaching in 2022. He previously spent 15 seasons as the head coach for the Saints and played a significant role in reviving the team alongside Drew Brees. Under his leadership, the Saints achieved a remarkable record of 152-89, made nine postseason appearances, won seven division titles, and clinched Super Bowl XLIV. Payton will now have the chance to collaborate with Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

During the offseason, Denver welcomed two new coordinators: Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator and Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator. Joseph will lead a talented defense that includes Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II, and edge rusher Randy Gregory. Simmons is excited to work with Joseph again in Denver.

"I've always loved him, especially as a person," Simmons said of Joseph. "He's player driven. He'll do anything for the guys on the team. Right now, it's been cool for me seeing, I feel like, a different version of him. When you're the head coach, you've got so much more on your plate, and you can't be around as much. For the past few weeks to be around him as the defensive coordinator, you can tell how much it means to him and how much he loves the players."

This time, Simmons and the Broncos aim to avoid distractions after the hype of last year's offseason.

"All business," Simmons said. "We'll put what we've been doing in the dark, that will come out in the light during the season."

Related Content

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More