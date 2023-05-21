Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

Simmons will get to work more with Payton when Denver begins its organized team activities on May 23.

Payton has joined the Broncos after taking a break from coaching in 2022. He previously spent 15 seasons as the head coach for the Saints and played a significant role in reviving the team alongside Drew Brees. Under his leadership, the Saints achieved a remarkable record of 152-89, made nine postseason appearances, won seven division titles, and clinched Super Bowl XLIV. Payton will now have the chance to collaborate with Russell Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

During the offseason, Denver welcomed two new coordinators: Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator and Vance Joseph as defensive coordinator. Joseph will lead a talented defense that includes Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II, and edge rusher Randy Gregory. Simmons is excited to work with Joseph again in Denver.

"I've always loved him, especially as a person," Simmons said of Joseph. "He's player driven. He'll do anything for the guys on the team. Right now, it's been cool for me seeing, I feel like, a different version of him. When you're the head coach, you've got so much more on your plate, and you can't be around as much. For the past few weeks to be around him as the defensive coordinator, you can tell how much it means to him and how much he loves the players."

This time, Simmons and the Broncos aim to avoid distractions after the hype of last year's offseason.