Veteran DB Kareem Jackson re-signing with Broncos on one-year deal

But while some players his age are looking toward retirement, Jackson said in March that he still has a few benchmarks he'd like to hit before hanging up the cleats.

Jackson said at the time he would like to make it to at least 15 years in the league, and believes that he's still playing at a high enough level for that to happen. His second aim was to find a team in which he could contribute to a winning culture and ideally win a Super Bowl to cap off his career. And, evidently, after testing out the free-agent market this offseason, he decided that coming back to Denver would give him the best chance to accomplish those goals, sticking with the team he's played for since 2019.