Approaching 14th season, safety Kareem Jackson not ready to walk away from NFL

Jackson's age, which is advanced for the modern NFL, will likely limit his market. He's not in line to cash in, but with the belief he can still contribute, he's not about to walk away from the game he's played professionally since 2010.

"The window of opportunity as far as playing this game is not big," Jackson said. "I've always said as long as I can go run around and play at a high level, I'll play. Going into Year 14, I set a goal for myself to play 15, and I've been sticking to that."

Jackson began his career in Houston, where he enjoyed the thrill of playoff football in five of his first nine NFL seasons before moving on to Denver with the hopes of improving his chances of winning a title. Instead, he played for a Broncos defense that ranked 10th in points allowed per game in 2019, then struggled to find similar success in 2020 before returning to the upper half of the league in the last two seasons.

All the while, Denver never came all that close to legitimately contending, finishing with a losing record in each of his four seasons spent with the Broncos. They're again working toward proving they're worthy of high expectation in 2023 after their first season with Russell Wilson proved to be more nightmarish than dreamlike.

Jackson likely won't be a part of it, unless he accepts a deal to return to a team that isn't guaranteed to reach the playoffs in 2023.

Instead, Jackson is expected to test the free-agent market with the hopes he finds a suitor seeking a veteran presence on the back end of its defense. Jackson's production has varied in recent years, with the veteran registering the second-worst overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade of his career in 2021 before improving slightly in 2022.