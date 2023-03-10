Around the NFL

Approaching 14th season, safety Kareem Jackson not ready to walk away from NFL

Published: Mar 10, 2023 at 12:58 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kareem Jackson has already compiled a career of which most would be quite proud.

He turns 35 in April, and as he approaches free agency, Jackson still believes he offers value to a prospective team -- especially one expecting to contend for a title.

"Definitely, definitely. Year 14, obviously would love for the payday to be right," Jackson said during a Friday appearance on Good Morning Football. "I mean, I understand age and all that stuff, which is to me crazy when it comes to all that. If you're playing at a high level, you're playing at a high level, regardless of your age. I mean, definitely, I'd definitely love a chance to win a ring. Fourteen years, played in the playoffs a couple times, but to not have been in the playoffs the last four years, I would definitely love to be in a team that's a contender."

Related Links

Jackson's age, which is advanced for the modern NFL, will likely limit his market. He's not in line to cash in, but with the belief he can still contribute, he's not about to walk away from the game he's played professionally since 2010.

"The window of opportunity as far as playing this game is not big," Jackson said. "I've always said as long as I can go run around and play at a high level, I'll play. Going into Year 14, I set a goal for myself to play 15, and I've been sticking to that."

Jackson began his career in Houston, where he enjoyed the thrill of playoff football in five of his first nine NFL seasons before moving on to Denver with the hopes of improving his chances of winning a title. Instead, he played for a Broncos defense that ranked 10th in points allowed per game in 2019, then struggled to find similar success in 2020 before returning to the upper half of the league in the last two seasons.

All the while, Denver never came all that close to legitimately contending, finishing with a losing record in each of his four seasons spent with the Broncos. They're again working toward proving they're worthy of high expectation in 2023 after their first season with Russell Wilson proved to be more nightmarish than dreamlike.

Jackson likely won't be a part of it, unless he accepts a deal to return to a team that isn't guaranteed to reach the playoffs in 2023.

Instead, Jackson is expected to test the free-agent market with the hopes he finds a suitor seeking a veteran presence on the back end of its defense. Jackson's production has varied in recent years, with the veteran registering the second-worst overall Pro Football Focus defensive grade of his career in 2021 before improving slightly in 2022.

Age and a lack of buzz should make for an interesting, if not thin market for the veteran. But that isn't deterring Jackson from pursuing a 14th NFL season. We'll see where he lands in the coming weeks -- or months.

Related Content

news

Dolphins picking up QB Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option

Miami has informed Tua Tagovailoa it is picking up the quarterback's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy undergoes successful elbow surgery, could throw in three months

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy finally has had elbow surgery. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Friday that Purdy underwent successful surgery on his elbow.

news

Titans releasing Pro Bowl center Ben Jones after seven seasons with club

A veteran center with a career's worth of quality production is headed to free agency. The Tennessee Titans are releasing Ben Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

news

DE Brandon Graham re-signing with Eagles on one-year deal; Darius Slay available in trade

Brandon Graham will continue his career in the City of Brotherly Love instead of testing the free-agent market, while another key veteran could be on his way out of Philly.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Vikings release WR Adam Thielen after a decade in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings are releasing two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Adam Thielen on Friday. Thielen spent the entirety of his 10-year career in Minnesota, recording 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns over 135 regular-season games.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

Here is each team's full set of picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Here's a look at the order for all seven rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, from Pick 1 to 259.

news

Giants GM Joe Schoen ready to spend in free agency: 'We're not shopping for minimum players anymore'

With Daniel Jones locked up and Saquon Barkley staying in New York on the franchise tag, Giants general manager Joe Schoen can turn his full attention to upcoming free agency.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs on Buffalo's early playoff exit: 'It doesn't make sense'

Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs said recently on HBO's The Shop that the Bills' playoff exit in 2022 "doesn't make sense" with a talented group.

news

Reunion in Seattle? John Schneider says Seahawks have been in contact with LB Bobby Wagner

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider said Thursday that he and head coach Pete Carroll have been in contact with eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker and ex-Hawk Bobby Wagner.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE