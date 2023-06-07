NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Avery Williams, Atlanta's leading returner, suffered a torn ACL and is "probably done for the year," head coach Arthur Smith announced Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- DL Carlos Davis
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Tyreek Hill is dealing with "some minor stuff," head coach Mike McDaniel said during his news conference Wednesday. “Tyreek is probably the least I’m worried about being physically able to perform his tasks and I will say he's been executing his assignments in walkthroughs,” McDaniel said.
- LB David Long suffered a minor injury tweak that has cost him some on-field time during minicamp, per McDaniel.
VISITS
- WR DeAndre Hopkins is scheduled to travel to Tennessee on Sunday for his first free-agent visit since being released by the Cardinals on May 26, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.