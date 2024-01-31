News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

Published: Jan 31, 2024 at 10:18 AM
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Falcons assistant head coach Jerry Gray will remain with the team as a member of new HC Raheem Morris' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Gray has agreed to a contract extension to stay in Atlanta, per Garafolo.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Brandon Staley, former Chargers head coach, is interviewing for the Rams' DC job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Luke Getsy, former Bears offensive coordinator, interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
  • Jeremy Springer, Rams' assistant special teams coach, is being hired as the new special teams coach under Jerod Mayo, per Rapoport.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is having a second interview for Seattle's head coaching job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator role today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that Lewis is a top in-house candidate.

