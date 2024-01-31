NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- Falcons assistant head coach Jerry Gray will remain with the team as a member of new HC Raheem Morris' coaching staff, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Gray has agreed to a contract extension to stay in Atlanta, per Garafolo.
- Brandon Staley, former Chargers head coach, is interviewing for the Rams' DC job today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Luke Getsy, former Bears offensive coordinator, interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator job on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Jeremy Springer, Rams' assistant special teams coach, is being hired as the new special teams coach under Jerod Mayo, per Rapoport.
- Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is having a second interview for Seattle's head coaching job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- Buccaneers QBs coach Thad Lewis is interviewing for the vacant offensive coordinator role today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Rapoport adds that Lewis is a top in-house candidate.