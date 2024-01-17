News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 17

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 01:36 PM Updated: Jan 17, 2024 at 02:11 PM
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

Carolina Panthers
2023 · 2-15-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Panthers are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Chicago Bears
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Bears are set to interview Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, per a source informed of the situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no other final decision made as the club goes through the offensive staff role evaluation process, Rapoport added.


Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

Houston Texans
2023 · 10-7-0

Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

INJURIES

  • WR ﻿Skyy Moore﻿ (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened, per head coach Andy Reid.
  • WR ﻿Justyn Ross﻿ (hamstring) is expected to practice today, per Reid.
  • WR ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (hip/ankle) is expected to practice today, per Reid.


Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS

  • The Chargers have completed an interview with Saints vice president/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager position, the team announced.
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Kyren Williams had surgery Tuesday to fix a broken bone in his hand, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
  • TE Tyler Higbee has a torn ACL and MCL, McVay confirmed, and said he doesn't have a timetable for his return yet.
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Saints have requested an interview with Bengals quarterback coach Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Seahawks are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Seahawks are set to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coach position on Friday, Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Titans are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

