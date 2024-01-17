NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- WR Laquon Treadwell signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Tarik Black released from practice squad
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (neck) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimation.
- WR Gabe Davis (knee) DNP
- LB Terrel Bernard (ankle) DNP
- LB Tyrel Dodson (shoulder) limited
- LB Baylon Spector (back) DNP
- CB Christian Benford (knee) DNP
- CB Rasul Douglas (knee) limited
- CB Taron Johnson (concussion) limited
- S Micah Hyde (neck) full
- S Taylor Rapp (calf) DNP
- P Sam Martin (left hamstring) DNP
SIGNINGS
- P Matt Haack signed to practice squad
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Panthers are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Bears are set to interview Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
COACHING NEWS
- The Browns fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, per a source informed of the situation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no other final decision made as the club goes through the offensive staff role evaluation process, Rapoport added.
SIGNINGS
- LB Caleb Johnson signed to a reserve/futures contract
SIGNINGS
- WR Martavis Bryant signed to practice squad
SIGNINGS
- WR Damiere Byrd signed to practice squad
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Rashard Lawrence released from practice squad
INJURIES
- WR Skyy Moore (knee) had his 21-day practice window opened, per head coach Andy Reid.
- WR Justyn Ross (hamstring) is expected to practice today, per Reid.
- WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) is expected to practice today, per Reid.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Chargers are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FRONT OFFICE INTERVIEWS
- The Chargers have completed an interview with Saints vice president/assistant general manager Jeff Ireland for their general manager position, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Kyren Williams had surgery Tuesday to fix a broken bone in his hand, head coach Sean McVay told reporters.
- TE Tyler Higbee has a torn ACL and MCL, McVay confirmed, and said he doesn't have a timetable for his return yet.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Saints have requested an interview with Bengals quarterback coach Dan Pitcher for their offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Seahawks are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Seahawks are set to interview Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their head coach position on Friday, Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Titans are set to interview Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their head coach position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.