Raiders Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby undergoes cleanup surgery on left knee

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 08:19 PM
Maxx Crosby didn't miss a game during his third straight Pro Bowl season.

It's a feat all the more impressive considering he's been dealing with a knee injury since Week 2, which he had cleaned up in a surgical procedure on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added it was a procedure to fix an issue with his bursa.

Crosby posted a post-surgery pic on social media Wednesday, flexing his biceps to apparently signify a successful procedure on his left knee.

Crosby is apparently not done repairing himself, as he recently said on his podcast he will require thumb surgery.

Crosby, 26, has appeared in 83 consecutive games to begin his NFL career, having never missed a contest.

In 2023, he posted a career-high 14.5 sacks, an NFL-high 23 tackles for loss and tallied a career-best 90 tackles.

