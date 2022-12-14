Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 12:55 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-8-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-10-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
2022 · 5-8-0

SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 10-3-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 10-3-0

SIGNINGS

  • CB Kalon Barnes (from Dolphins' practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
New York Giants
2022 · 7-5-1

INJURIES

New York Jets
2022 · 7-6-0

OTHER NEWS

Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 12-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Dallas Goedert's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve has been opened.
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-8-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-7-0

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-6-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota being placed on injured reserve, will undergo knee surgery

A week after the Atlanta Falcons decided to bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder down the stretch, Mariota is being placed on injured reserve and will undergo knee surgery.

news

Zach Wilson elevated to backup QB behind Mike White for Jets' Week 15 game vs. Lions

Zach Wilson has earned a promotion, but not the one he likely wants most. Wilson will function as the Jets' No. 2 quarterback in Week 15, coach Robert Saleh told reporters Wednesday.

news

Bears coach Matt Eberflus: WR Chase Claypool still getting up to speed in offense

Coming out of the bye week, the hope is that Chase Claypool's grasp of the Bears' scheme will be complete a month after his acquisition. Coach Matt Eberflus said Tuesday that it's still a work in progress.

news

Jeff Saturday 'not wavering' in desire to earn Colts' permanent head coaching gig

Upon making the surprise hire of Jeff Saturday, Colts owner Jim Irsay noted the move was for the final eight games of the season and "hopefully more." Despite recent struggles, Saturday is still hopeful of retaining the gig long-term.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Rams QB Baker Mayfield highlight Players of the Week

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and Jaguars signal-caller Trevor Lawrence lead the way in Players of the Week.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones not fretting outbursts: 'I like to show my passion on the field'

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones says he's not worried about the recent outbursts cameras have caught of him the last couple of games.

news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith: 'I have been too aggressive as of late'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith says he needs to tone down his aggressiveness heading into Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Baker Mayfield set to start for Rams vs. Packers on Monday night

Baker Mayfield is set to be Los Angeles' No. 1 quarterback in Week 15, coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday. John Wolford will not play against Green Bay due to a neck injury.

news

NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of DeVante Parker's concussion in Patriots' win over Cardinals

The NFL and NFL Players Association are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the sequence of events of New England Patriots receiver DeVante Parker's concussion during Monday night's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his removal from the game.

news

Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered sprained ankle vs. Cowboys; status TBD for Week 15

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Texans RB Dameon Pierce suffered an ankle sprain during a Week 14 loss to Dallas. There is no fracture, but Pierce's status is TBD for this week.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffered torn ACL vs. Patriots, out for remainder of season

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has suffered a torn ACL, an MRI confirmed, and his season is now over, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

