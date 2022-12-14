NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Marcus Mariota will be placed on injured reserve and undergo knee surgery, per head coach Arthur Smith.
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (illness) will not practice Wednesday, per head coach Matt Eberflus. Eberflus anticipates that Fields will play Sunday against Philadelphia.
SIGNINGS
- WR Marquez Stevenson (to practice squad)
- LB Jermaine Carter (from practice squad to active roster)
- LB Storey Jackson (to practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DT Anthony Rush (to practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Malik Jefferson (from practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- CB Kalon Barnes (from Dolphins' practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (neck) will be a full participant in practice, coach Brian Daboll told reporters.
- DL Leonard Williams (neck) limited
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) DNP
OTHER NEWS
- QB Zach Wilson will serve as the No. 2 on Sunday against Detroit, per coach Robert Saleh.
INJURIES
- TE Dallas Goedert's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve has been opened.
SIGNINGS
- DT Jonathan Marshall (from Jets' practice squad)
INJURIES
- DL Chris Wormley placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- LB Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (to practice squad)
- CB Anthony Chesley (from practice squad to active roster)
INJURIES
- LB Zach Cunningham designated to return from injured reserve