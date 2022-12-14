Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the club is taking it day by day with Wilson, and there is no update on his status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson was slammed to the turf early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City on a scramble. Cameras showed a welt on Wilson's head, and he did not return to the game.

The concussion halted Wilson's best game in a Broncos jersey as he threw a season-high 3 TD passes before exiting.