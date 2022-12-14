Around the NFL

Broncos QB Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol, will not practice Wednesday

Published: Dec 14, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said the club is taking it day by day with Wilson, and there is no update on his status for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wilson was slammed to the turf early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to Kansas City on a scramble. Cameras showed a welt on Wilson's head, and he did not return to the game.

The concussion halted Wilson's best game in a Broncos jersey as he threw a season-high 3 TD passes before exiting.

If Wilson isn't cleared through concussion protocol by Sunday, Brett Rypien would be in line to make his second start of the season.

