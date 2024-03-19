NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- WR Trenton Irwin re-signed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- DE Mario Edwards Jr. is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB John Wolford
- OL Justin Skule
SIGNINGS
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is signing a one-year deal following a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network's Jason McCourty reported.