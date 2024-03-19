 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

Published: Mar 19, 2024 at 12:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • WR Trenton Irwin re-signed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • DE Mario Edwards Jr. is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS

  • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day is signing a one-year deal following a free-agent visit on Monday, NFL Network's Jason McCourty reported.

