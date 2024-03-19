 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million

Published: Mar 19, 2024 at 02:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jerry Jeudy's trade to Cleveland set him up for quite a prove-it season with a new team and quarterback collectively carrying the weight of great expectations into 2024.

Well, it did until Tuesday. Instead of allowing Jeudy to prove he was worth a long-term investment, the Browns signed Jeudy to a three-year extension before he played a single snap with the team. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Jeudy's extension is worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The extension is general manager Andrew Berry's demonstration of confidence in Jeudy's potential, which to this point Jeudy has not realized in his career. The 15th-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft has flashed potential in his four seasons, but he has also struggled to either remain available due to injury, or just disappeared from the action during games. One can easily explain away the latter by pointing to Denver's quarterback situation -- which wasn't great when Jeudy arrived and remains in flux after the two-year trial with Russell Wilson flopped -- but it's also fair to wonder whether Jeudy simply isn't as good as most believed.

In signing the 24-year-old Jeudy -- who turns 25 in April -- to such a deal, Berry is clearly banking on the former.

"When we acquired Jerry via trade this spring, it was with the vision that he would become a core member of our offense in 2024 and beyond," Berry said in a statement released by the team. "He is a scheme-versatile receiver with high-level ability to separate against man coverage and a diverse number of ways to produce on the perimeter or in the slot.

"We felt that the ability to add a passionate and competitive player with his combination of strengths would be an important component of our offense now and into the future. At 24-years-old and just entering his prime, we are pleased to have Jerry as a member of the Browns for the next several seasons and believe the best is yet to come."

Handing Jeudy $41 million before he's broken 1,000 receiving yards in a season even once in his career seems reckless. One can even go as far as suggesting the extension is a case of Berry doubling down on the low-risk trade he made to acquire Jeudy earlier in March, almost as if the GM was confirming his move preemptively.

But the financials of this situation could make Berry look like a savvy GM in hindsight. This is, of course, nothing more than mathematical theorizing, but in cases such as this, extensions usually allow a general manager to push financial compensation into future years in return for immediate flexibility, something a contender like the Browns value more now than the risk of possibly wasting millions on an underperforming receiver.

The maximum value of $58 million means Jeudy will have to hit every incentive (plus possible associated roster bonuses) included in this deal, the details of which are not yet public. The more important number at this point is the guaranteed $41 million, which when spread over three years makes for an average of $13.66 million per year, landing him below the likes of Jeudy's former teammate, Courtland Sutton, and slightly ahead of new Falcons receiver Darnell Mooney and new Jaguars wideout Gabe Davis.

Mooney has one 1,000-yard receiving season to his name. In the last two seasons, he hasn't broken 500 yards. Davis' production in 2022 and 2023, meanwhile, looks similar to that of Jeudy -- and he produced those numbers while playing with star quarterback Josh Allen, while Jeudy was left with Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

If Jeudy ever truly flirts with his potential while playing in a receiving corps headlined by Amari Cooper and buttressed by Elijah Moore, he'll be worth $13.66 million per year. And he can earn more by exceeding the low expectations that followed him to Cleveland.

If that all happens, Berry will look like a genius. And if Berry has structured the contract properly, the downside might not be as dreadful as most assume when viewing the deal at face value.

Time will ultimately tell, of course. But Berry is once again demonstrating the Browns are in it to win now, and willing to face criticism for taking big swings ahead of a pivotal 2024 season.

Related Content

news

Jets signing free-agent receiver Mike Williams to one-year deal worth up to $15 million after visit

New York is signing former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources. The free-agent wideout is on a visit with the team today.
news

New Saints DE Chase Young to undergo neck surgery

New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young is set to undergo neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses for Houston-area HS football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a star Houston-area high school linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions

Joining "The NFL Report," Jason Licht reviews a busy offseason in Tampa that saw many returning players, but the Buccaneers GM says they aren't finished maintaining the roster.
news

Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

On Monday, Jets LT Tyron Smith reached out to the only fans he's known as an NFL player to bid farewell, writing an open letter on Instagram to express his gratitude to Dallas.
news

Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is on the mend after his rookie season was cut short by injury, saying he's had a "great recovery" and that he feels "back and ready."
news

New Dolphins pass rusher Shaq Barrett aims to make Buccaneers 'mad they let me go' 

Having stayed in Florida by signing with the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Shaq Barrett is now set to prove he's got a full tank left, along with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regret releasing him.
news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.