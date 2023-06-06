NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- LS Aaron Brewer
ROSTER CUTS
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Isaiah Bowser
OTHER NEWS
- S Damar Hamlin participated in team drills for first time this offseason.
OTHER NEWS
- RT Terence Steele (ACL) might not be ready for the start of training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.
- OL Tyler Smith and OL Tyron Smith will be working out at left guard and left tackle, respectively, McCarthy said.
OTHER NEWS
- C Connor Williams was not at mandatory minicamp today, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. McDaniel added that it is not an excused absence, and he is the only missing player.
SIGNINGS
- RB DeWayne McBride, a seventh-round pick, has signed his rookie contract
INJURIES
- QB Aaron Rodgers did not participate in 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Rodgers tweaked his calf during OTAs last month, and Saleh said that the team wanted to avoid having defenders near Rodgers' legs during drills. Rodgers, however, did participate in 7-on-7 and two-minute drills.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Shae Wyatt
INJURIES
- QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is ahead of schedule after his surgery in March, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday.