NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 6

Published: Jun 06, 2023 at 01:45 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Isaiah Bowser


OTHER NEWS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

OTHER NEWS

  • RT Terence Steele (ACL) might not be ready for the start of training camp, head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday.
  • OL Tyler Smith and OL Tyron Smith will be working out at left guard and left tackle, respectively, McCarthy said.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

OTHER NEWS

  • C Connor Williams was not at mandatory minicamp today, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. McDaniel added that it is not an excused absence, and he is the only missing player.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

INJURIES

  • QB Aaron Rodgers did not participate in 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Rodgers tweaked his calf during OTAs last month, and Saleh said that the team wanted to avoid having defenders near Rodgers' legs during drills. Rodgers, however, did participate in 7-on-7 and two-minute drills.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

  • QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is ahead of schedule after his surgery in March, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday.

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) expected to be ready for start of training camp

Rest easy, Raider Nation: Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be just fine. Garoppolo, who underwent foot surgery this offseason, will be ready for the start of training camp, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Dan Campbell: Jared Goff 'a better quarterback' with Lions than he was with Rams

Lions coach Dan Campbell thinks Jared Goff's 2022 success came as a result of Campbell's staff asking him to handle more than he did with the Rams, with whom he spent his first five NFL seasons.

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) feels 'night and day' difference, not focused on lack of fifth-year option

Commanders DE Chase Young spoke to the media on Tuesday for the first time since Washington declined to exercise his fifth-year option earlier this offseason.

news

Ron Rivera not committed to Sam Howell as starter, happy with Commanders' QB competition

Ron Rivera made waves earlier this offseason when he stated second-year passer Sam Howell would start 2023 as the Commanders' top quarterback. How he'll finish remains far from certain.

news

Jets decide not to hold mandatory minicamps next week due to earlier training camp start date

The New York Jets have decided not to hold their mandatory minicamp next week, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed the decision during his press conference Tuesday, attributing the decision to the team's earlier training camp start date.

news

Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert working to 'get back to the dude I was' after disappointing rookie season

After a lack of confidence affected his ability to stand out in his rookie season, Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert has changed his mindset ahead of the 2023 season with hopes this will translate to catches.

news

Chargers coach Brandon Staley says contract negotiations with QB Justin Herbert are 'ongoing'

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on Monday described contract negotiations with Herbert as "ongoing" ahead of the team's annual golf charity event.

news

President Joe Biden welcomes Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs to White House

President Joe Biden hosted the Super Bowl LVII champions at the White House in Washington DC on Monday, nearly four months following the Chiefs' thrilling 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'unlikely' to sign free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins

As soon as DeAndre Hopkins hit the free-agent market, the Cowboys were instantly added to the list of teams with whom Hopkins could sign. But Hopkins might not be as much of a guaranteed addition. Owner Jerry Jones said Monday that while the Cowboys "don't dismiss any possibility," it is "unlikely" Dallas will sign Hopkins.

news

T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries

T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries, leading to a subpar follow-up to his Defensive Player of the Year showing. Heading into a new season, the Steelers OLB said he's "evolving" his approach as he get older to ensure he remains available on a consistent basis.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, June 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

