NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 20

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- DT Maliek Collins' contract extension was officially announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on June 14 that Collins agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million extension.
- RB Sony Michel has agreed to terms to return to the Rams, the team announced.
- LB Nick Kwiatkoski
- LS Rex Sunahara
ROSTER CUTS