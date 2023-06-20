NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, June 20

Around the NFL

Houston Texans

  • DT Maliek Collins' contract extension was officially announced Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on June 14 that Collins agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million extension.
Los Angeles Rams

Pittsburgh Steelers

news

DeAndre Hopkins to future WR teammates: 'I will make your job easy'

Free-agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday to remind any prospective team what his signing would mean for his teammates.

news

Rams bring back veteran RB Sony Michel after one season away

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday announced the signing of RB Sony Michel, who won a Super Bowl ring with the club during the 2021 season.

news

Patriots CB Jack Jones pleads not guilty to gun charges

New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during an arraignment in an East Boston court on gun charges stemming from an incident at Logan International Airport on Friday.

news

Steelers' T.J. Watt still replays pectoral injury that derailed 2022 season: 'I've drove myself nuts'

Coming off a record-tying 2021 season, T.J. Watt's 2022 campaign got sideswiped early when the all-world edge rusher tore his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. He says he's still kicking himself over the play.

news

Preston Smith wants Packers defense to 'step up,' help Jordan Love show what he's 'really made of'

The offseason focus in Green Bay sits squarely on the transition from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love and how that baton handoff makes the Packers a rebuilding club, but the defense still has a ton of talent to make an impact in the win column, as well.

news

After 16-sack season, Eagles LB Haason Reddick says 'there's still more levels' for him to 'tap into'

After having 16 sacks in 2022, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick says he's "excited" and "looking to build" off of the team's Super Bowl appearance.

news

Steelers WR Allen Robinson looking to build chemistry with QB Kenny Pickett before training camp

Set to play with his third team in as many years when the Steelers kick off the 2023 season, wide receiver Allen Robinson is looking for a fresh start. After a couple down years, Robinson is hoping his budding chemistry with Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett will help him get back to his old self.

news

NFL community observes Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery had been abolished and that the Civil War had concluded. On Monday, teams from across the league observed the day and commemorated its impact across social media.

news

Lions LB James Houston hopes for more opportunities in second year: 'I've got to get on the field'

Going into his sophomore season, Lions linebacker James Houston understands the importance of continuing to make a name for himself, especially after only playing seven games in 2022.

news

Packers QB Jordan Love believes 'the sky's the limit' for Green Bay's offense heading into 2023 season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says "the sky's the limit" for Green Bay's offense heading into the 2023 season.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach feels 'good' about contract negotiations with Chris Jones: 'A lot of time before camp'

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said he feels "good" about the ongoing contract negotiations with DL Chris Jones, who skipped mandatory minicamp this past week seeking a new deal.

