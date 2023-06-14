NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Zay Flowers, the team's 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
OTHER NEWS
- The team has canceled its final minicamp practice scheduled for Thursday.
INJURIES
- RB Samaje Perine left practice to have his thumb looked at, but head coach Sean Payton was not overly concerned about the severity.
SIGNINGS
- DT Maliek Collins agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Collins, who began his career with four seasons with the Cowboys before a season for the Raiders, has played the past two campaigns in Houston, starting 30 games and posting 66 tackles and six sacks.
INJURIES
- WR John Metchie is expected to be "good to go for training camp," per head coach DeMeco Ryans. Metchie, the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed all of his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia. The second-year wideout has been participating in Houston's offseason program.
INJURIES
- S Daniel Scott was placed on injured reserve. The rookie fifth-round pick tore his ACL and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Calijah Kancey, the team's 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- DE Yaya Diaby, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie deal.