NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 14

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 02:23 PM
NFLShield
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

  • WR Zay Flowers, the team's 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract, the team announced Wednesday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

OTHER NEWS

  • The team has canceled its final minicamp practice scheduled for Thursday.
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

INJURIES

  • RB Samaje Perine left practice to have his thumb looked at, but head coach Sean Payton was not overly concerned about the severity.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS

  • DT Maliek Collins agreed to terms on a two-year, $23 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Collins, who began his career with four seasons with the Cowboys before a season for the Raiders, has played the past two campaigns in Houston, starting 30 games and posting 66 tackles and six sacks.


INJURIES

  • WR John Metchie is expected to be "good to go for training camp," per head coach DeMeco Ryans. Metchie, the No. 44 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed all of his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia. The second-year wideout has been participating in Houston's offseason program.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • S Daniel Scott was placed on injured reserve. The rookie fifth-round pick tore his ACL and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS

  • DT Calijah Kancey, the team's 2023 first-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
  • DE Yaya Diaby, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie deal.

