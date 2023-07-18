NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DB Brian Branch, a 2023 second-round pick, signed his rookie contract, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Isiah Pacheco could start training camp on the active/PUP list, head coach Andy Reid said in Tuesday's press conference. Pacheco underwent hand and shoulder surgeries during the offseason.
- DE Tershawn Wharton (knee) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, per Reid.
ROSTER NEWS
- LB Zeke Vandenburgh was placed on injured reserve.
- CB Ethan Bonner was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
ROSTER NEWS
- RB Kendre Miller was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
- WR A.T. Perry was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
- WR Shaquan Davis was placed on the active/non-football injury list.
- G Nick Saldiveri was placed on the active/PUP list.
- DB Anthony Johnson was placed on the active/PUP list.
INJURIES
- LB Jarrad Davis has been placed on injured reserve, ending his 2023 season.
ROSTER NEWS
- DB Darrell Luter was placed on the active/PUP list.