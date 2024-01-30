NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
COACHING NEWS
- LBs coach Bobby Babich has been promoted to defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources,
COACHING NEWS
- OC Ben Johnson has informed teams he will remain in Detroit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Johnson had previously been interviewed for the Commanders' and Seahawks' head-coaching position.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson has been requested for an interview for the team's vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley is scheduled to interview for the Rams' vacant defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ravens WRs coach Greg Lewis is interviewing for the Saints' vacant offensive coordinator job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Lewis, who is a former NFL receiver, won two Super Bowls on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City before joining Baltimore this past season, Pelissero added.
SIGNINGS
- TE Noah Togiai has been signed to a reserve/futures contract.
COACHING NEWS
- Former Falcons HC Arthur Smith is expected to be hired as the team's new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- DT Eric Banks is one of four players signed to reserve/futures contracts.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.