NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 30

Published: Jan 30, 2024 at 03:15 PM Updated: Jan 30, 2024 at 04:15 PM
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 4-13-0

SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 11-6-0

COACHING NEWS

  • LBs coach Bobby Babich has been promoted to defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported, per sources,
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

COACHING NEWS

  • OC Ben Johnson has informed teams he will remain in Detroit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources. Johnson had previously been interviewed for the Commanders' and Seahawks' head-coaching position. 
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson has been requested for an interview for the team's vacant defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley is scheduled to interview for the Rams' vacant defensive coordinator job on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ravens WRs coach Greg Lewis is interviewing for the Saints' vacant offensive coordinator job today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Lewis, who is a former NFL receiver, won two Super Bowls on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City before joining Baltimore this past season, Pelissero added.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

SIGNINGS

  • TE Noah Togiai has been signed to a reserve/futures contract.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Former Falcons HC Arthur Smith is expected to be hired as the team's new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

  • DT Eric Banks is one of four players signed to reserve/futures contracts.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Ravens secondary coach Dennard Wilson is interviewing for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

