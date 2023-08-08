NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- CB Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent left leg injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
SIGNINGS
- TE Lachlan Pitts
- LB Barrington Wade
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Jake Tonges waived with injury designation
- K Andre Szmyt
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not present at Tuesday's practice while rehabbing, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Taylor's absence was "excused."
- DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) activated off active/physically unable to perform list.
INJURIES
- WR Braylon Sanders was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent knee injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
- LT Terron Armstead (knee) will return to team drills on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
SIGNINGS
- LB Trey Flowers is signing with New England following a recent workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
INJURIES
- RT Evan Neal (concussion) won't participate in today's joint practice with the Lions, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday.
- DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) is not practicing, per Daboll.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Isaiah Mack
INJRUIES
- WR Devon Allen activated from active/non-football injury list
SIGNINGS
- WR Johnny King
ROSTER CUTS
- OT Chim Okorafor
- OT Trevor Reid
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Ja'Marcus Bradley waived with injury designation
INJURIES
- DT Curtis Brooks placed on injured reserve
- CB Troy Apke placed on injured reserve
SIGNINGS