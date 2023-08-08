Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 8

Published: Aug 08, 2023 at 10:25 AM Updated: Aug 08, 2023 at 11:57 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

INJURIES

  • CB Clark Phillips III was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent left leg injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

INJURIES

  • RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) was not present at Tuesday's practice while rehabbing, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Taylor's absence was "excused."
  • DE Tyquan Lewis (knee) activated off active/physically unable to perform list.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • WR Braylon Sanders was carted off the practice field after suffering an apparent knee injury, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
  • LT Terron Armstead (knee) will return to team drills on Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • LB Trey Flowers is signing with New England following a recent workout, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
New York Giants
New York Giants

INJURIES

  • RT Evan Neal (concussion) won't participate in today's joint practice with the Lions, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Tuesday.
  • DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (groin) is not practicing, per Daboll.
New York Jets
New York Jets

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

INJRUIES

  • WR Devon Allen activated from active/non-football injury list


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

