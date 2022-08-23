Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills will make a last-minute decision on the availability of cornerback Tre'Davious White for the start of the 2022 season.

"We're trying to run out the clock here. It gives us another week," Beane said of White on Tuesday. "I know people want answers. Candidly, we don't have them (as far as an exact date for return)."

White suffered a torn ACL during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Saints last season. The two-time Pro Bowler has remained on the physically unable to perform list through the extent of training camp so far. With the 80-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Bills have the option to place White on the reserve/PUP list, which would force him out of the first four games of the 2022 season. Instead, the Bills will wait until Aug. 30's final roster cut in order to preserve his potential availability for Week 1.

As for Jordan Poyer, who hasn't practiced in nearly three weeks, Beane said the Bills safety would likely play through his elbow injury if this was the regular season. Beane added that the team wants Poyer to be as close to 100% as possible with the Bills playing in Sept. 8's season-opening road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
  • Placed WR Jameson Williams on reserve/non-football injury list, meaning the rookie will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports this was always Detroit's plan for the first-rounder as he continues to rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in his final college game at Alabama. The hope is Williams will be ready to play around midseason, according to Pelissero.
  • Placed FB Jason Cabinda on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
  • Placed DL Romeo Okwara on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
  • Placed DL Josh Pascal on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

Back to top

ROSTER MOVES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

When the Dolphins backups entered in the second quarter against Las Vegas, Mike Gesicki remained in the game. The tight end noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility, but coach Arthur Smith isn't letting the small stuff slide.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to the team's facility and is set to sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Bates had skipped the offseason program after failing to agree to a long-term deal.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE