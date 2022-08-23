NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills will make a last-minute decision on the availability of cornerback Tre'Davious White for the start of the 2022 season.
"We're trying to run out the clock here. It gives us another week," Beane said of White on Tuesday. "I know people want answers. Candidly, we don't have them (as far as an exact date for return)."
White suffered a torn ACL during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Saints last season. The two-time Pro Bowler has remained on the physically unable to perform list through the extent of training camp so far. With the 80-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Bills have the option to place White on the reserve/PUP list, which would force him out of the first four games of the 2022 season. Instead, the Bills will wait until Aug. 30's final roster cut in order to preserve his potential availability for Week 1.
As for Jordan Poyer, who hasn't practiced in nearly three weeks, Beane said the Bills safety would likely play through his elbow injury if this was the regular season. Beane added that the team wants Poyer to be as close to 100% as possible with the Bills playing in Sept. 8's season-opening road game against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.
INJURIES
- Placed S Brandon Wilson on reserve/PUP list.
- Placed WR Jameson Williams on reserve/non-football injury list, meaning the rookie will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports this was always Detroit's plan for the first-rounder as he continues to rehab from the torn ACL he sustained in his final college game at Alabama. The hope is Williams will be ready to play around midseason, according to Pelissero.
- Placed FB Jason Cabinda on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
- Placed DL Romeo Okwara on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
- Placed DL Josh Pascal on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
- Placed FB John Lovett on injured reserve.
- Placed CB Mackensie Alexander (groin) on injured reserve.
- Placed DE Chase Young on the reserve/physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from an ACL injury sustained last season. Tuesday's move to the PUP list means Young will be eligible to return in Week 5 of the 2022 season.
- Placed C Tyler Larsen on the physically unable to perform list.
ROSTER MOVES
- Released OL Julie'n Davenport.
- Waived FB Jake Bargas.
- Waived WR Dazz Newsome.
- Waived DL Lacale London.
- Waived DB Bopete Keyes.
- Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton.
- Waived QB Drew Plitt.
- Waived RB C.J. Verdell.
- Waived C Alex Mollette.
- Signed K Jake Luton.
- Waived K Ryan Santoso.
- Waived P Sterling Hofrichter.
- Waived LB Deandre Johnson.
- Waived S Sheldrick Redwine.
- Released WR Kelvin Harmon.
- Released OT Rashod Hill.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.