NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

With the 53-man roster deadline looming, the Buffalo Bills will make a last-minute decision on the availability of cornerback Tre'Davious White for the start of the 2022 season.

"We're trying to run out the clock here. It gives us another week," Beane said of White on Tuesday. "I know people want answers. Candidly, we don't have them (as far as an exact date for return)."

White suffered a torn ACL during the Bills' Thanksgiving Day win over the Saints last season. The two-time Pro Bowler has remained on the physically unable to perform list through the extent of training camp so far. With the 80-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the Bills have the option to place White on the reserve/PUP list, which would force him out of the first four games of the 2022 season. Instead, the Bills will wait until Aug. 30's final roster cut in order to preserve his potential availability for Week 1.