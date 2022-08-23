Around the NFL

Ravens RB Gus Edwards (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, will miss at least first four weeks of season

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 04:28 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

For a second straight year, the Baltimore Ravens will begin the regular season without Gus Edwards.

The running back was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the team announced. It's a move that will sideline Edwards for at least the first four games of the 2022 campaign.

Edwards landed on the reserve/PUP list due to a knee injury he suffered just before the start of the 2021 season, which forced him out of action for the entire year. The injury has required the running back to embark on a long journey back to the field, and it appears that trek is not yet finished.

If all goes well, Edwards could be back in action for Baltimore's Week 5 game against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Edwards was one of three running backs lost to season-ending injury before the Ravens even reached Week 1 last year. Fellow back J.K. Dobbins returned from the PUP list two weeks ago, clearing a significant hurdle in his road back to the field and he has a decent chance to take the field in Week 1.

With Dobbins in a better place than he was at this time last year and Baltimore taking proactive action by signing Mike Davis in the offseason, it appears the Ravens are better situated to proceed without Edwards for the time being. The Ravens will hope to get him back before long, though, as his presence improves the prospects of their rushing attack.

Until then, the Ravens will have to look elsewhere for production.

