NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 22

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a shoulder stinger in Monday night's preseason game against the Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LB DaShaun White
INJURIES
- TE Tanner Conner has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.
SIGNINGS
OTHER NEWS
- HC Todd Bowles named Baker Mayfield the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- WR Terry McLaurin is believed to have suffered a toe sprain on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. McLaurin will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the injury's full extent.
