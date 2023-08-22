Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 22

Published: Aug 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

INJURIES

  • RB Keaton Mitchell suffered a shoulder stinger in Monday night's preseason game against the Commanders, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • LB DaShaun White
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

INJURIES

  • TE Tanner Conner has been activated off the physically unable to perform list.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

SIGNINGS


OTHER NEWS

  • HC Todd Bowles named Baker Mayfield the team's starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

INJURIES

  • WR Terry McLaurin is believed to have suffered a toe sprain on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. McLaurin will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the injury's full extent.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2023 season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has won the starting job to begin the 2023 season, head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday.
news

Ravens rookie WR Zay Flowers 'injects life' into team with preseason TD: 'Zay is different'

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Zay Flowers in the first round to help be a spark plug for a new offense. Early in Monday night's loss to the Commanders, the rookie wideout showed the type of playmaking he could provide.
news

Jalen Carter impressing Eagles veterans ahead of rookie season: 'He looks like a baby rhino'

Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter creates buzz seemingly every time he steps onto the gridiron. The No. 9 overall pick has generated rave reviews from Eagles beat writers and veterans alike.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: QB Sam Howell did 'exactly what we were expecting' against Ravens

Officially named the starter last week, Sam Howell took control of the Washington Commanders' offense in Monday night's 29-28 preseason victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Commanders, keyed by Sam Howell and Joey Slye, stopped the Ravens' preseason winning streak on Monday. 
news

Ravens' record 24-game preseason winning streak ended by Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens lost to the Washington Commanders on Monday, snapping their NFL-record run of 24 consecutive preseason victories.
news

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin sustains toe injury Monday night vs. Ravens

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left Monday night's Week 2 preseason game against the Ravens with a toe injury.
news

Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade 

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Aaron Rodgers to start vs. Giants in Jets' preseason finale on Saturday

Aaron Rodgers will start in the New York Jets' final preseason game on Saturday against the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders' Josh McDaniels has no update on Josh Jacobs' status as 2023 season approaches

Josh Jaocbs, the NFL's reigning rushing leader, continues to stay away from Vegas as the Raiders prep for the 2023 campaign.