NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, June 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- DT Taylor Stallworth, who played with the Texans and Chiefs last season, has signed a one-year deal, per his agent.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Rashod Berry was waived after incurring an indefinite suspension from the league for violating the league's gambling policy.
- CB Isaiah Rodgers was waived after incurring an indefinite suspension from the league for violating the league's gambling policy.
SUSPENSIONS
- OT Cam Robinson has been suspended for the first four games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on April 27 that a Robinson suspension was upcoming. Robinson will miss games at the Indianapolis Colts, versus the Kansas City Chiefs, versus the Houston Texans and versus the Atlanta Falcons in England.
“We are aware of the four-game suspension incurred today by OL Cam Robinson," the Jaguars said in a statement. "While we certainly respect the NFL's ruling and are disappointed with this development, we will support Cam as he works his way through the suspension. We are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward.”
Robinson also released a statement through the team.
“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal," Robinson said. "I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates. It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season. I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”
SIGNINGS
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon, who played the past two season with the Steelers after four years with the 49ers, signed a deal, per the league transaction wire.
SIGNINGS
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley has agreed to terms on two-year, $18.75 million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Bucs announced a variety of promotions for football operations staff, including Mike Greenberg and John Spytek as newly appointed assistant general managers, Jackie Davidson as vice president of football research and Shane Scannell as director of pro scouting.
SUSPENSIONS
- OT Nicholas Petit-Frere has been suspended for the team's first six regular-season games of the 2023 season for betting on non-NFL sports at the club facility, the league announced.