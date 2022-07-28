Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

Published: Jul 28, 2022 at 11:43 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

On Saturday, July 30, NFL Network will present Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET, more than 50 analysts, reporters and team correspondents will provide 13 hours of live coverage from training camps across the NFL -- plus, check out NFL Films-produced wired sound of players and coaches in action.

Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire from football after two seasons in the NFL.

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera announced Thursday that Gandy-Golden will be returning to school to finish his education instead of continuing his playing career.

A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2020, Gandy-Golden produced just one catch for three yards during his two seasons. His career highlight was a 22-yard run during his rookie season. The former Liberty standout had 150 receptions for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two collegiate seasons. Listed at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Gandy-Golden was early in his transition to tight end this season but the project ends during the first week of training camp.

Gandy-Golden's immediate absence brings opportunity in Washington with starting TE Logan Thomas still on the PUP list recovering from a knee injury. John Bates, Sammis Reyes and rookies Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges will be duking it out for a roster spot.

Roster moves

  • The Dallas Cowboys announced the signing of wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and the release of fullback Nick Ralston.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are signing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
  • The New York Giants signed linebacker Austin Calitro and waived linebacker Justin Hilliard.
  • The Tennessee Titans announced the signing of wide receiver Terry Godwin and the release of WR Juwan Green.

Injuries

  • The Indianapolis Colts activated defensive tackle Eric Johnson from the non-football injury list.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars backup quarterback C.J. Beathard (groin) is day-to-day, coach Doug Pederson said.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen suffered a left knee injury during practice and was carted off the field. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that the severity of Jensen's knee injury currently is unknown.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

