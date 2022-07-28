NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, July 28

A fourth-round pick by Washington in 2020, Gandy-Golden produced just one catch for three yards during his two seasons. His career highlight was a 22-yard run during his rookie season. The former Liberty standout had 150 receptions for 2,433 yards and 20 touchdowns in his two collegiate seasons. Listed at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, Gandy-Golden was early in his transition to tight end this season but the project ends during the first week of training camp.