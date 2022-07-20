Around the NFL

Commanders' Antonio Gandy-Golden making switch from wide receiver to tight end ahead of Year 3

Published: Jul 20, 2022 at 04:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington Commanders aimed for a high ceiling from a big target when they spent a fourth-round pick on Antonio Gandy-Golden in 2020.

They've gotten one catch for three yards in two seasons.

Be it a lack of chances or general inexperience, Gandy-Golden hasn't been able to prove himself as a worthy receiver in the NFL, so Washington is shifting gears with the receiver. Gandy-Golden is now becoming a tight end entering Year 3.

"I've only ever played receiver since I started football," Gandy-Golden said, via the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "It's been cool, but it's been a lot of hard work."

At 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, the former Liberty standout has the frame for the position. He's spent the offseason attempting to bulk up while remaining as lean as possible. And if the pass-catching skills he displayed at Liberty remain true, he should be a viable option for Carson Wentz.

Still, the transition isn't easy. Shifting from being a player lining up wide to one who will be sometimes asked to put his hand in the dirt and mix it up with the bigger players -- otherwise known as blocking -- isn't simple.

But after two seasons in which he saw a combined seven targets in 10 games, Gandy-Golden is committed to the change. It will help a Commanders team that still isn't certain about Logan Thomas' health status, and it might be Gandy-Golden's best chance of sticking in the NFL.

"It's all about being able to adapt in this league to last longer," Gandy-Golden said. "When they asked me, it confirmed they have the confidence in me to be able to do that."

