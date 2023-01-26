Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 26

Published: Jan 26, 2023 at 01:12 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 13-6-0

COACHING CHANGES

  • The Cowboys announced Thursday that they did not renew the contracts of six coaches: Rob Davis (assistant head coach), George Edwards (senior defensive assistant), Leon Lett (assistant defensive line) Skip Peete (running backs), Joe Philbin (offensive line), Kyle Valero (quality control analytics).
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 15-3-0

INJURIES

  • QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is "on track" after participating in Wednesday's practice fully, coach Andy Reid said.
  • WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is still day-to-day, per Reid, and his status for Sunday's game is still unknown.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • The New York Jets are hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The Jets also hired Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 15-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) will not practice Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said. McCaffrey told reporters that there was a "zero" percent chance he doesn't play on Sunday.
  • RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice, per Shanahan.
  • WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) will be limited, per Shanahan.
  • DL Charles Omenihu (oblique) will be limited, per Shanahan.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 8-9-0

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS

  • The Buccaneers announced they had completed an interview with the Vikings' wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for the open offensive coordinator position.

news

Panthers hiring former Colts coach Frank Reich as head coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach. Reich spent the past five seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, compiling a 40-33-1 record before being fired midway through the 2022 season.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on injured ankle: 'People will see where I'm at on Sunday'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes told reporters on Thursday that his injured right ankle came out of Wednesday's practice well and that he's feeling good ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'We'd love' to have QB Geno Smith back in 2023

After Geno Smith posted a surprising career year in Seattle, it looks like both the QB and his team would like to continue their partnership, with Seahawks GM John Schneider saying 'We'd love to have him back.'

news

Jalen Hurts, Brock Purdy reflect on previous college matchup: A high-scoring Oklahoma win in 2019

Sunday will not be the first time that Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced off. In 2019, the two QBs thrilled viewers with a high-scoring Big 12 affair that saw Hurts' Sooners come out on top.

news

Jets hire former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator

The Jets have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news, along with the hire of Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

news

WR Deebo Samuel limited, RB Christian McCaffrey sitting out 49ers practice on Wednesday

Running backs Christian McCaffrey (bruised calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin), and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) did not take part in Wednesday's 49ers practice.

news

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan says Charles Omenihu available to play vs. Eagles as legal process continues

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game provided he is healthy as the team opts to let "the legal process take care of itself" following Omenihu's arrest this week on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) practices Wednesday ahead of AFC Championship Game

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes practiced Wednesday in anticipation of the AFC Championship Game, saying that he's ready to find a way to push through the injury.

