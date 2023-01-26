NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- The Panthers are hiring Frank Reich as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The team later announced the news.
COACHING CHANGES
- The Cowboys announced Thursday that they did not renew the contracts of six coaches: Rob Davis (assistant head coach), George Edwards (senior defensive assistant), Leon Lett (assistant defensive line) Skip Peete (running backs), Joe Philbin (offensive line), Kyle Valero (quality control analytics).
INJURIES
- QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is "on track" after participating in Wednesday's practice fully, coach Andy Reid said.
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) is still day-to-day, per Reid, and his status for Sunday's game is still unknown.
COACHING HIRES
- The New York Jets are hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. The Jets also hired Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run game coordinator, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Christian McCaffrey (calf) will not practice Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said. McCaffrey told reporters that there was a "zero" percent chance he doesn't play on Sunday.
- RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice, per Shanahan.
- WR Deebo Samuel (ankle) will be limited, per Shanahan.
- DL Charles Omenihu (oblique) will be limited, per Shanahan.
OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR INTERVIEWS
- The Buccaneers announced they had completed an interview with the Vikings' wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for the open offensive coordinator position.