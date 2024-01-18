News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

Published: Jan 18, 2024 at 01:47 PM Updated: Jan 16, 2024 at 04:16 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons' brass this weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Dalvin Cook has been signed to the team's 53-man roster. HC John Harbaugh announced Thursday that he will play in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Texans.
  • WR Devin Duvernay (back) is expected to play, per Harbaugh.
  • TE Mark Andrews' status is "up in the air" for Saturday, Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Andrews (knee) remains on injured reserve but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) looks "dicey" to play Saturday, per Harbaugh. Humphrey hasn't practiced all week. 
Detroit Lions
2023 · 12-5-0

INJURIES

  • OLB James Houston (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve.


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

SIGNINGS

  • K Tanner Brown

