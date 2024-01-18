NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons' brass this weekend, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- RB Dalvin Cook has been signed to the team's 53-man roster. HC John Harbaugh announced Thursday that he will play in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Texans.
- WR Devin Duvernay (back) is expected to play, per Harbaugh.
- TE Mark Andrews' status is "up in the air" for Saturday, Harbaugh told reporters Thursday. Andrews (knee) remains on injured reserve but was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
- CB Marlon Humphrey (calf) looks "dicey" to play Saturday, per Harbaugh. Humphrey hasn't practiced all week.
INJURIES
- OLB James Houston (ankle) has been activated from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- K Tanner Brown