NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 19

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
TRADES
- WR Brandin Cooks has been acquired via trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
TRADES
SIGNINGS
- LT Laremy Tunsil is signing a three-year, $75 million contract extension that includes $50 million in fully guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- G Isaac Seumalo agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal to join the Steelers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.