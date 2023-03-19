Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 19

Published: Mar 19, 2023 at 12:33 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

TRADES

  • WR Brandin Cooks has been acquired via trade with the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 


Houston Texans
Houston Texans

TRADES

  • WR Brandin Cooks has traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 


SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS

  • G Isaac Seumalo agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million deal to join the Steelers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

Texans signing LT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75 million extension

The Houston Texans have secured LT Laremy Tunsil with a three-year, $75 million extension that includes $50 million in fully guaranteed money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Cowboys acquiring WR Brandin Cooks in trade with Texans

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.

news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman bringing confidence to role with Chicago: 'I came here to try to be the guy'

New Bears running back D'Onta Foreman signed with Chicago on a modest one-year, $3 million contract, but he has big plans for his time in the Windy City.

news

New Browns S Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Cleveland to win Super Bowl

Newly signed Browns safety Juan Thornhill believes Cleveland is a roster that's ready to win a Super Bowl under new DC Jim Schwartz.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, March 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints RB Jamaal Williams on Lions' 'disrespectful' offer: 'They really didn't want me to be there'

Introduced as the newest New Orleans Saint on Friday, running back Jamaal Williams said his departure from the Detroit Lions followed a contract offer from the Lions that he felt was impertinent.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo happy to be back with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas

In his introductory news conference on Friday, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was clear that his familiarity with Josh McDaniels played a key role in him becoming a Raider.

news

Seahawks sign former Giants safety Julian Love

Former New York Giants safety Julian Love has signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

news

DB Marcus Epps leads NFL with $880,384 in performance-based pay distribution

The NFL's performance-based pay program rewards players who outplay their salaries on an annual basis. This year featured a few notable names, including a safety who entered the NFL as a late-round pick and cashed in with the highest distribution of all eligible players, and another defender whose perseverance inspired millions.

news

Buccaneers release TE Cameron Brate after nine seasons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday announced the release of Cameron Brate after nine seasons.

news

New Jets WR Allen Lazard on Aaron Rodgers impacting his career: 'He's a big reason why I'm here'

In his introductory news conference Friday after inking a four-year, $44 million pact with the New York Jets, wide receiver Allen Lazard credited quarterback Aaron Rodgers with elevating his career after going undrafted in 2018.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE