News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 11:11 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Chicago Bears
INJURIES

  • TE Robert Tonyan (back) was added to the injury report with a questionable designation.


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
SIGNINGS

Dallas Cowboys
INJURIES

  • S Malik Hooker (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Green Bay Packers
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
INJURIES


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
INJURIES

  • WR Cooper Kupp is being placed on injured reserve to give him more time for his hamstring to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Kupp will miss at least four games to begin the season. The team later confirmed the news.
  • TE Hunter Long was placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

  • LB Troy Reeder was signed to the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The team later confirmed Reeder's signing.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
SIGNINGS

  • QB Bailey Zappe is being signed off the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.


ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Matt Corral is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
New York Jets
INJURIES

  • RB Breece Hall (knee) will be a full participant in Saturday's practice, per HC Robert Saleh.
  • LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will also be a full practice participant after being limited Friday, per Saleh.
  • RT Mekhi Becton, who missed Friday's practice with an illness, is going to practice in full today, per Saleh. 
New Orleans Saints
SIGNINGS

  • OL Cesar Ruiz is signing a four-year, $44 million contract extension that's worth up to $46 million and includes $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tennessee Titans
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Washington Commanders
INJURIES

  • DE Chase Young (neck) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Young was cleared for practice, per Rapoport and Pelissero, but will miss the opener.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

