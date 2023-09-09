NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- TE Robert Tonyan (back) was added to the injury report with a questionable designation.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Dylan Cole
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- QB Joe Burrow's record five-year, $275 million contract extension was officially announced by the team Saturday.
INJURIES
- S Malik Hooker (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- RB Zack Moss (forearm) was downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Jake Funk
- WR Juwann Winfree
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp is being placed on injured reserve to give him more time for his hamstring to heal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Kupp will miss at least four games to begin the season. The team later confirmed the news.
- TE Hunter Long was placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB Troy Reeder was signed to the 53-man roster, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. The team later confirmed Reeder's signing.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- QB Bailey Zappe is being signed off the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Matt Corral is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (knee) will be a full participant in Saturday's practice, per HC Robert Saleh.
- LT Duane Brown (shoulder) will also be a full practice participant after being limited Friday, per Saleh.
- RT Mekhi Becton, who missed Friday's practice with an illness, is going to practice in full today, per Saleh.
SIGNINGS
- OL Cesar Ruiz is signing a four-year, $44 million contract extension that's worth up to $46 million and includes $30 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OT Justin Murray
- DL Kyle Peko
INJURIES
- DE Chase Young (neck) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Young was cleared for practice, per Rapoport and Pelissero, but will miss the opener.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS