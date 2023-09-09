Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Young's ailment isn't considered long-term, but it has resulted in another game missed in a career that has been marred by injury in the wake of his 2020 Associated Press Rookie of the Year campaign.

Young has played in just 12 contests over the last two years after tearing his ACL in Week 10 of 2021. He's fully back to form from his knee issue and said he felt "explosive" again at the start of camp, but this latest issue is a setback to the start of a pivotal year for the 24-year-old.

The Commanders declined his fifth-year option over the offseason, setting up the need for Young to prove himself worthy of a big second contract with his performance in the season ahead.

He will eventually get his chance to do so, but for now, it will have to wait until at least Week 2.

As for Washington, they'll look to stymie Arizona with the depth they have alongside other starting linemen Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.