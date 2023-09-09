Around the NFL

Commanders downgrade DE Chase Young (neck) to out for Week 1 matchup against Cardinals

Published: Sep 09, 2023 at 11:56 AM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

The Commanders defense will have to open up its season without its Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Defensive end Chase Young, originally listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week, has been downgraded to out against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back from a neck stinger.

Young suffered the injury in the team's first preseason contest, and although he was cleared for contact in practice, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, he is not fully ready for game action.

Young's ailment isn't considered long-term, but it has resulted in another game missed in a career that has been marred by injury in the wake of his 2020 Associated Press Rookie of the Year campaign.

Young has played in just 12 contests over the last two years after tearing his ACL in Week 10 of 2021. He's fully back to form from his knee issue and said he felt "explosive" again at the start of camp, but this latest issue is a setback to the start of a pivotal year for the 24-year-old.

The Commanders declined his fifth-year option over the offseason, setting up the need for Young to prove himself worthy of a big second contract with his performance in the season ahead.

He will eventually get his chance to do so, but for now, it will have to wait until at least Week 2.

As for Washington, they'll look to stymie Arizona with the depth they have alongside other starting linemen Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

Just as Young had hoped to do, the Commanders must get off to a fast start as they look to avoid second consecutive last-place finish in the NFC East.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring) being placed on IR; to miss at least 12th straight game

After being ruled out earlier this week for Week 1, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is being placed on injured reserve.
Colts downgrade RB Zack Moss (forearm) to doubtful for Sunday's game against Jaguars

The Colts downgraded running back Zack Moss from questionable to doubtful on Saturday. Indianapolis then promoted RB Jake Funk to the active roster shortly after.
Myles Garrett on Ja'Marr Chase calling Browns 'elves': 'He didn't have to go there'

The Browns and Bengals don't need any extra motivation ahead of their battle for Ohio to open the season, but Myles Garrett and Ja'Marr Chase are providing some anyway. 
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
49ers DE Nick Bosa feels 'weight off' shoulders with new extension, 'confident' vs. Steelers

After signing a five-year, $170 million extension on Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa says he's "confident" heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Broncos CB Pat Surtain II looking toward another matchup with Raiders' Davante Adams in season opener

After Raiders WR Davante Adams scored two touchdowns on him in Week 11 last year, Broncos CB Pat Surtain II will get another crack at defending Adams on Sunday.
Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quadriceps) questionable for season opener vs. Texans

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans.
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) questionable to play Sunday vs. Raiders

Jerry Jeudy's status for the Denver Broncos' season opener Sunday against the Raiders remains up in the air as he was designated as questionable Friday, but there is optimism he could play.
Packers WR Christian Watson out, WR Romeo Doubs questionable for season opener against Bears

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson was ruled out of Sunday's game, and fellow second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is questionable. Both players are dealing with hamstring injuries.
TE Darren Waller (hamstring) questionable to make Giants debut vs. Cowboys

Darren Waller showed up on New York's Friday injury report with a questionable designation due to a hamstring issue. He was listed as having been limited for practice. 
Commanders WR Terry McLaurin (toe) to play vs. Cardinals

Washington announced Friday that WR Terry McLaurin (toe) is no longer listed on this week's injury report and he will be active Sunday versus Arizona.