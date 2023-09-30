NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Corey Clement
- DL Eric Banks
FINES
- FB Keith Smith was fined $87,418 for unnecessary roughness on the opening play of last week's versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DL Timmy Horne
INJURIES
- LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee) has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- LB Kyle Van Noy is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Van Noy was signed by the Ravens earlier this week and will be available this Sunday versus Cleveland.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- DB A.J. Thomas
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE David Njoku has been added to the injury report and is now questionable versus the Ravens after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that Njoku's burns were caused by a fire pit in his backyard. Njoku's agent Malki Kawa announced Njoku will be OK.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- C Brock Hoffman has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- RB Dwayne Washington
- LB Ben Niemann
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OT Austin Deculus
- DT Khalil Davis
SIGNINGS
- WR KJ Hamler has been signed to the practice squad. The former Broncos WR returns to the NFL after taking some time away from football to get healthy following a diagnosis of pericarditis.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Darren Hall (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Jacob Harris
OTHER NEWS
- DE Chandler Jones has been released following his arrest this week, the team announced.
INJURIES
- LB Curtis Bolton has been placed on the reserve/injured list.
SIGNINGS
- LB Kana'i Mauga (active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB Malik Reed
- CB Tyler Hall
INJURIES
- C Corey Linsley has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.
- LB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) has been downgraded to doubtful
- S JT Woods has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.
SIGNINGS
- S AJ Finley (active roster)
- S Dean Marlowe (active roster)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Keelan Doss
- LB Andrew Farmer
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
SIGNINGS
- WR Robbie Chosen has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
- LB Cameron Goode has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR N'Keal Harry
INJURIES
- OG Cole Strange (knee) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas.
- CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Mac Jones was not fined for his actions in last week’s game against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Jones allegedly hit CB Sauce Gardner in the groin during last Sunday's win over New York. Pelissero added that any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Gardner’s accusation and in this case there wasn’t enough.
INJURIES
- RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Seahakws on Monday night, HC Brian Daboll told reporters Saturday.
- LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is out for Monday night and is considered week to week, per Daboll.
FINES
- DL A’Shawn Robinson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in the Week 3 game at San Francisco for his altercation with 49ers OT Trent Williams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Williams was also fined $11,473.
SIGNINGS
- DL Tanzel Smart
ROSTER CUTS
- K Austin Seibert (practice squad)
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- OL Chris Glaser
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
FINES
- OT Trent Williams was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in the Week 3 game against New York for his altercation with Giants DL A’Shawn Robinson, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Robinson was also fined $11,473.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- TE Noah Fant (knee) is questionable for Monday's game versus the Giants
- TE Will Dissly (shoulder) is questionable.
- C Evan Brown (quadricep) is questionable.
- OT Charles Cross (toe) is doubtful.
- CB Tre Brown (concussion) is out.
- CB Artie Burns (hamstring) is out.
- S Jamal Adams (knee) is off the injury report and expected to make his 2023 season debut vs. Giants.
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB J.J. Russell
- CB Keenan Isaac
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS