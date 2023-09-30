News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

Published: Sep 30, 2023 at 12:46 PM Updated: Sep 30, 2023 at 05:00 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 2-1-0

FINES

  • FB Keith Smith was fined $87,418 for unnecessary roughness on the opening play of last week's versus the Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • LB David Ojabo (ankle/knee) has been placed on injured reserve.


SIGNINGS

  • LB Kyle Van Noy is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Van Noy was signed by the Ravens earlier this week and will be available this Sunday versus Cleveland. 


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE David Njoku has been added to the injury report and is now questionable versus the Ravens after sustaining burn injuries to his face and arm during a household accident, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that Njoku's burns were caused by a fire pit in his backyard. Njoku's agent Malki Kawa announced Njoku will be OK.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 2-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • C Brock Hoffman has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. 


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2023 · 0-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 2-1-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR KJ Hamler has been signed to the practice squad. The former Broncos WR returns to the NFL after taking some time away from football to get healthy following a diagnosis of pericarditis.


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 1-2-0

OTHER NEWS


INJURIES


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • C Corey Linsley has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.
  • LB Joey Bosa (hamstring/toe) has been downgraded to doubtful
  • S JT Woods has been placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.


SIGNINGS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 3-0-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR Robbie Chosen has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
  • LB Cameron Goode has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 0-3-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • OG Cole Strange (knee) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas.
  • CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) has been downgraded to out versus Dallas.


OTHER NEWS

  • QB Mac Jones was not fined for his actions in last week’s game against the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Jones allegedly hit CB Sauce Gardner in the groin during last Sunday's win over New York. Pelissero added that any discipline would’ve required sufficient video evidence to support Gardner’s accusation and in this case there wasn’t enough.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 1-2-0

INJURIES

  • RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Seahakws on Monday night, HC Brian Daboll told reporters Saturday.
  • LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is out for Monday night and is considered week to week, per Daboll.


FINES

  • DL A’Shawn Robinson was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in the Week 3 game at San Francisco for his altercation with 49ers OT Trent Williams, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Williams was also fined $11,473.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-2-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 3-0-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 2-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 3-0-0

FINES

  • OT Trent Williams was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness in the Week 3 game against New York for his altercation with Giants DL A’Shawn Robinson, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Robinson was also fined $11,473.


GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
2023 · 2-1-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 2-1-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

