Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

Saquon Barkley's availability for Monday night will be decided just before kickoff.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at returning in Week 4 but the running back will ultimately be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Daboll added that Barkley is expected to practice in limited fashion on Saturday, which would complete his participation in all of this week's sessions.

Barkley missed last week's game due to the high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2, but the extra time coming off a Thursday game appears to have helped his cause for a quick return.

The Giants could surely use Barkley following last week's 30-12 loss to the 49ers in Week 3. New York put up just 150 total net yards against San Francisco's all-world defense, 29 of which coming on the ground.

Barkley had been a solid producer before sustaining his ankle injury in the Giants' thrilling comeback win over the Cardinals in Week 2. The two-time Pro Bowler has generated 114 rushing yards on 29 carries and 41 receiving yards on six catches with two total touchdowns so far this season.