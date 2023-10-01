Around the NFL

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Published: Sep 30, 2023 at 09:19 PM
Christian Gonzales

Digital Content Producer

All is good for the city of Cleveland and the Browns fans heading into Week 4.

Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is considered to be a game-time decision but is expected to play in Sunday's divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.

Watson was a limited participant in all three practices this week and was limited to one throw in Friday's session before walking to a trainer, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson. After Friday's practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski described Watson's session as "light throwing."

Related Links

Watson suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB had a read-option run in the third quarter, leading to a 10-yard gain, and was seen in discomfort after being tackled by Amani Hooker.

If Watson feels any discomfort during Sunday's game, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson could see his first NFL action. Thompson-Robinson had a solid preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and extend plays with his legs.

With Watson slated to start, the three-time Pro Bowl QB has completed 65 of 102 passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Related Content

news

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Browns RB Nick Chubb undergoes knee surgery, second surgery to be scheduled

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery on Friday, the team announced. A second surgery for Chubb is expected to be scheduled.
news

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (ankle; doubtful) considered a game-time decision vs. Seahawks

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Saturday that Barkley (ankle) has a chance at playing in Week 4 but the running back will be a game-time decision versus the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) doubtful to play Sunday; would miss third game in a row

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) is doubtful for Los Angeles' Week 4 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, per the team's official injury report. 
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel questionable for Sunday vs. Cardinals

Niners wide receiver Deebo Samuel (rib/knee) is questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals. 
news

Bills DB Damar Hamlin expected to be active Sunday for first time since suffering cardiac arrest

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s comeback story is closing in on its latest and greatest chapter, yet. Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL reinstating Lions WR Jameson Williams, Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere effective Monday due to gambling policy changes 

Detroit Lions wide receiver ﻿Jameson Williams﻿ and Tennessee Titans offensive lineman ﻿Nicholas Petit-Frere﻿ will be reinstated from their suspensions on Monday due to changes to the NFL's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero and NFL.com Senior National Columnist Judy Battista reported. 
news

Rams sign TE Tyler Higbee to two-year, $27M contract extension through 2025 season

Ahead of Sunday's trip to Indianapolis for Week 4, Rams TE ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ received another pay day. Higbee and the club agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a base value of $27 million with $17 million guaranteed.
news

Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones arrested on two counts of violation of domestic violence protection order

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ was arrested late Thursday night and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order, according to a Clark County (Nevada) Detention Center inmate status report. 