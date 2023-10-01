Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

Watson suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB had a read-option run in the third quarter, leading to a 10-yard gain, and was seen in discomfort after being tackled by Amani Hooker.

If Watson feels any discomfort during Sunday's game, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson could see his first NFL action. Thompson-Robinson had a solid preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and extend plays with his legs.