Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder; questionable) considered a game-time decision, expected to play vs. Ravens

All is good for the city of Cleveland and the Browns fans heading into Week 4.
Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is considered to be a game-time decision but is expected to play in Sunday's divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per sources.
Watson was a limited participant in all three practices this week and was limited to one throw in Friday's session before walking to a trainer, per The Athletic's Zac Jackson. After Friday's practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski described Watson's session as "light throwing."
Watson suffered the shoulder injury in the Week 3 win over the Titans, when the Browns QB had a read-option run in the third quarter, leading to a 10-yard gain, and was seen in discomfort after being tackled by Amani Hooker.
If Watson feels any discomfort during Sunday's game, rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson could see his first NFL action. Thompson-Robinson had a solid preseason for the Browns, showcasing his ability to make accurate throws and extend plays with his legs.
With Watson slated to start, the three-time Pro Bowl QB has completed 65 of 102 passes for 678 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.