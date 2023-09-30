Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo did not participate in Wednesday's practice but turned in limited sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Garoppolo played in every snap in Week 3 against the Steelers. A few moments after the game, Garoppolo was evaluated for concussion symptoms and Vegas placed him in protocol the next day.

The Raiders will be short handed on defense as linebacker Curtis Bolton (knee) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) have been ruled out for Week 4. Defensive end Maxx Crosby is questionable to play due to a knee injury.

Las Vegas has yet to announce a starter, but veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will be under center in a big divisional game on the road.