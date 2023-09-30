Around the NFL

Raiders release DE Chandler Jones following arrest

Published: Sep 30, 2023 at 04:33 PM
The Las Vegas Raiders have released defensive end Chandler Jones following his arrest this week, per the NFL's transaction wire on Saturday.

Jones was arrested late Thursday night in Las Vegas and charged on two counts of violation of a domestic violence protection order. Jones is scheduled for arraignment on Dec. 4.

The team said in a statement on Friday that they were "hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts."

Jones' release is the latest in a troubling series of events for the 33-year-old.

Jones said in a social media post Monday that he had recently been hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and later taken to a behavioral health center. He posted what appeared to be a patient's bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, writing that "the police said the people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

On Thursday -- the same day of his arrest -- Jones posted a worrisome 25-minute video to social media.

The Raiders previously placed Jones on the NFI list on Sept. 20 due to a personal issue.

Jones was a first-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2012. He played four years in New England before spending six years with the Arizona Cardinals prior to signing a three-year, $51 million deal to join the Raiders in 2022. Jones is a four-time Pro Bowler with 112 career sacks.

