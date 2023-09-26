Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was recently hospitalized against his will

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.

Jones, 33, posted on social media what appeared to be a patient bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, and he wrote that "the police said that people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

Jones shared on social media what appeared to be journal entries in which he stated that he was "confused on what I did wrong."

The Raiders placed Jones on the team's non-football illness list on Sept. 20 due to a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.