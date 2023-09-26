Around the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones says he was recently hospitalized against his will

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 04:22 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones wrote in a post on social media on Monday night that he was recently hospitalized against his will by the Las Vegas Fire Department and was later taken to a behavioral health center.

Jones, 33, posted on social media what appeared to be a patient bill of rights for a Las Vegas-area mental health facility, and he wrote that "the police said that people were concerned about me because of my posts online."

Jones shared on social media what appeared to be journal entries in which he stated that he was "confused on what I did wrong."

The Raiders placed Jones on the team's non-football illness list on Sept. 20 due to a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Jones previously was inactive for the first two games of the season and has not practiced this month as the Raiders have continued to describe Jones' situation as a personal and private matter.

Related Content

news

Jets signing veteran QB Trevor Siemian to practice squad

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the New York Jets are signing veteran Trevor Siemian to the practice squad, pending a physical, per a source informed of the plan.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

With the Dolphins coming off a 70-point win, Bills coach Sean McDermott is preparing his defense for Miami's "very explosive" offense in Week 4. 
news

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Ja'Marr Chase 'showed why he's one of the best' in 12-catch performance vs. Rams

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase set a career-high with 12 catches (141 yards) in Monday night's win over the Rams, which 
news

Rams coach Sean McVay on loss to Bengals: 'Just a lot of self-inflicted wounds' 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay says Monday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals had "a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
news

Nick Sirianni says Eagles 'not a final product yet' despite 3-0 start: 'It's a growth process'

Despite a 3-0 start to the season, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is "not a final product yet."
news

Jalen Carter, Eagles defense hold Buccaneers to 174 yards in Monday night win: 'This defense is awesome'

After Philadelphia's win over the Buccaneers, Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter says "everybody plays their role and do what they got to do."
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on risking further injury Monday: 'There's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3'

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, who strained his calf, was active for Monday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. After the game, Burrow talked about the risk of playing on an injury like that. "There is risk to go out there and potentially re-injure it, but there's also a risk to go out there and be 0-3," Burrow said. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

The Eagles kicked off a Week 3 Monday night doubleheader with a defensive showcase, smothering the Buccaneers to improve to 3-0. Joe Burrow and the Bengals capped off the night with a win over the Rams. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow (calf) active vs. Rams on Monday night

Joe Burrow is active Monday night for the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Los Angeles Rams despite his lingering calf issue.
news

Week 3 Monday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals